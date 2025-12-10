Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Raccoon of Vengeance's avatar
Raccoon of Vengeance
2hEdited

"In most cases, students start new clubs themselves."

This is one of a billion cases of how conservatives have no knowledge of how things actually work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
josephebacon's avatar
josephebacon
2h

Memories of high school 50+ years ago that had a chapter of Buckley's Young Americans For Freedom. The President of the chapter took copies of Vonnegut's Slaughterhouse-Five out of the school library and burned them while other members cheered.

flash forward years later when that same person was arrested and convicted of embezzlement...and wound up in a Pennsylvania B&B in a cell with iron bars that closed on him...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
320 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture