Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chino Cherokee's avatar
Chino Cherokee
3h

'The Halfway Post' on X:

'Breaking: A top oil company executive says Donald Trump "smelled like rotten roast beef" during his big White House meeting on Venezuela, he farted audibly no less than a dozen times, and he kept getting up to look at and compliment the nonexistent ballroom like he's senile.'

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
29 replies
Thesaurus Wrecks's avatar
Thesaurus Wrecks
3h

Strange how the media doesn’t care about Ross’s potty mouth AfTER he shot Good in the face.

But they have thoughts on Frey using a dirty word.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
378 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture