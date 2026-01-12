Last Wednesday, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer named Jonathan Ross murdered Renee Good in Minneapolis. And as footage has continued to come out contradicting the Trump regime’s lies about what happened that day, the regime has responded by continuing to lie through it, while declaring open season on anyone who protests their fascism.

That continued on the Sunday shows. Let’s dive in.

Kristi Noem

We begin with former South Dakota governor, noted puppy murderer, and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem on CNN’s State Of The Union.

Host Jake Tapper began the interview by asking for details about the investigation of the ICE shooting of Renee Good. Tapper asked why the federal government was shutting the local Minnesota police out of the investigation.

Noem wore her condescending face for this interview, and started gaslighting:

NOEM: I would say that these locals, if you look at what Governor [Tim] Walz has said, if you look at what Mayor [Jacob] Frey has said, they have extremely politicized and inappropriately talked about the situation […] They have inflamed the public. […] and I would encourage them to grow up, get some maturity, act like people who are responsible, who want people to be safe and the right thing to be done.

Two things:

Pretty rich to work for Donald Trump while asking others to “grow up” and act with maturity and responsibility. Before we even knew Renee Good’s name (or Jonathan Ross’s), Noem herself was calling Good a “domestic terrorist” while JD Vance whined like a petulant child that people didn’t believe their gaslighting, but were choosing instead to believe their own lying eyes.

Tapper pressed Noem on the stark differences between what Trump officials like herself said happened and all the footage of what actually occurred:

NOEM: Well, everything that I have said has been proven to be factual and the truth. […] TAPPER: With all due respect, Secretary, […] That's not what happened. We all saw what happened.



NOEM: It absolutely is what happened.

This continued back-and-forth, with Noem insisting that Good “weaponized” her car by trying to drive away from the Ross as he shot her three times in the face. Tapper again asked how one can assert no ambiguity while no investigation has happened yet. Noem’s reasoning was not very compelling.

NOEM: I had just been in Minneapolis and had been with those officers, had seen what they were facing on the streets every day.

What does being there previously have to do with understanding something that happened afterward? Is she saying she knew her ICE-stapo legion were itchy-triggered cowards looking for a justification to murder people that civilly disobey them?

In footage from his own cell phone, Ross is heard calling Good a “fuckin’ bitch” right after he murdered her. Jake Tapper asked Noem about this, and she smirked, played coy and answered, “It could be, sir,” when asked to confirm that it was Ross’s voice.

Her smirk didn’t last long, as Tapper played a video of federal officers being attacked on January 6, leading to this final exchange.

TAPPER: Those are law enforcement officers being physically attacked. By this standard, would any of those officers been justified in shooting and killing the people causing them physical harm?



NOEM: Every single situation is going to rely on the situation those officers are on.

[…] know that, when people are putting hands on them, when they are using weapons against them, when they are physically harming them, that they have the authority to arrest those individuals and make sure that they're facing consequences […]



TAPPER: The president pardoned every single one of those people.



NOEM: ... and -- and make sure that they're getting justice for their actions going forward.



TAPPER: President Trump pardoned every single one of those people.



NOEM: And every single one of these investigations comes in the full context of the situation on the ground. […] TAPPER: I just showed you video of people attacking law enforcement officers, undisputed proof, undisputed evidence. […] President Trump pardoned all of them. And you said […] Trump is enforcing all the laws equally. It's just not true. There's a different standard for law enforcement officials being attacked if they're being attacked by Trump supporters.

Not the first time Kristi Noem has looked like a complete dumbass on this particular show:

Once again, no notes.

Tom Homan

The Border Thumb Czar appeared on both NBC’s Meet The Press and Fox News Sunday to angrily chastise everyone for calling murder “murder”:

"The murders will stop when you stop calling us murderers!" is not a very compelling argument. He’s also upset about people calling fascists fascists and terrorists terrorists and Nazis Nazis:

We’ve also seen these types of fake calls for unity from fascists before.

Hitler really would like everyone to “turn the temperature down” on their rhetoric.

Homan continued this bitching on Fox News, arguing that ICE has been around for “40 years” (it hasn’t) while defending ICE’s tactics and training.

A lot of the Trump administration has stressed that Ross is a federal law enforcement veteran and highly experienced, in order to justify the murder he committed. It’s not the flex Trumpers think it is.

According to an NBC News report, Ross was with US Border Patrol from 2007 to 2015, and he joined ICE later that year. Not incidentally, a 2013 CBP-commissioned report by the independent Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) found a disturbing pattern that sounds eerily familiar to us today:

Jonathan Ross may well have done as he was trained to do when he killed Renee Good, but that is the problem. That’s why they have zero remorse when they kill you, call you a “fucking bitch” and smear your entire life’s legacy.

Have a week.

Share

Follow Michael Mora on Bluesky and Threads. (If you are still on Twitter, I’m also HERE)

You can subscribe to Michael Mora’s Substack, The Diasporican Writer, for additional thoughts and topics!

Want To Donate Just Once?