True story: In the lead-up to the election, legions of right-wingers on X, the Everything App, were dead convinced that Republicans were going to win the midterms, despite all evidence to the contrary. Why? Were they just stupid? Very likely so! But more specifically, they believed this because of “Malfoid” — a gender swapped Draco Malfoy about whom they had been creating fan fiction and fan art, both as a love interest for Harry Potter and as a love interest for Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Well, creating is a big word for it. Mostly they were instructing AI bots to make fan fiction and fan art for them. They believed that this “creation” was proof that they were influencing the culture, that they were ascendent. And if they were ascendent, that meant they were going to win.

Clearly, things did not work out that way. But it was a blaring neon sign that not only were these fellas straight up delusional, but also that they were in a bubble. As far as they could tell, over on Xitter, they were the culturally and politically dominant force in the US. Because, hey! Everyone they saw online agreed with them about almost everything.

This bubble is likely why even now there are some who are more than certain that the reason Republicans lost was because candidates and even the Trump administration didn’t go far right enough. They should have been more horrible to immigrants, they should have done more to impose their religious beliefs on people who don’t share them, they should have been more openly racist, sexist, homophobic, etc. etc.

These types, the ones who think that this year’s Republicans just were not repulsive enough to the average person, were the ones who paid $250 to attend the “Christ Is King: America After Trump” conference in Dallas this past weekend — a grand old party put on by none other than Joel “Temu Matt Walsh” Webbon’s NXR (National Christian Right), with guest appearances from Alex Jones, Dale Partridge, former Florida Senate candidate James Fishback, whom I for some reason keep calling Dan Fishback, Buckley Carlson, who somehow actually seems like he might even more repulsive than his brother Tucker, and others we mainly just know from when they pop into the popular discourse with a particularly bizarre take. Like when speaker Brian Sauvé said it was “insane” to allow women to have “unsupervised access to social media,” where they might “talk to other women.”

Oh, and the special, special guest at this event? The Mexican-American anti-immigrant white nationalist Nick Fuentes! Who gave a surprise speech at the end of it all, detailing his vision for the Republican Party going forward.

Although he did take care to remind his audience that he could, as he does on his show, get up and talk shit about all of the minorities, most of his speech seemed to be an attempt to anoint himself as the new, post-Trump, leader of the Right. The problem with Trump and the problem with the Republican Party is that they did not stick to the three pillars of Trump’s 2016 campaign — deporting all of the immigrants and building a giant border wall that Mexico would pay for, not getting into any new wars, and bringing manufacturing back to the United States.

That latter one is a little tough, of course, as our existing manufacturing sector is currently short 330,000 to 584,000 workers — with those numbers expected to expand into the millions once all the baby boomers retire. Seems like it might be a good idea to fill those jobs first, before attempting to bring anything else back here.

(I feel compelled to point out here that the reason we romanticize manufacturing jobs is because they were jobs that frequently paid fair wages to people who didn’t come into the job with a specialized skill — but that did not happen until unions and organized labor forced it to happen. Republicans, who are opposed to organized labor, are not going to bring back high-paying manufacturing jobs, they’re going to bring back the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory.)

Fuentes, however, may not actually be as electorally influential as he wants to believe he is. When he asked how many followed his lead and voted for Democrats — for the purpose of expressing their dissatisfaction to Republicans — only a few hands went up. Sure, he’s someone who makes these cretins feel good about themselves, who gets them jazzed during their two-hour hate every day, but it’s not yet clear that they’re actually doing what he tells them to.

During his speech, Fuentes explained that he wants his groyper army to emulate DSA tactics in order to gain a stronghold in the Republican Party, to run a Zohran Mamdani/Abdul El-Sayed-style campaign but from the far-Right. He wants them to just get out there and bring their cause directly to the people.

“One hundred thousand groypers doesn’t flip the country 50 percent in favor of our ideology, but 100,000 groypers can do 100 million phone calls. They can knock on 100 million doors. We can get out there in the Iowa caucus,” he said.

Except the thing is, what the DSA does works for the DSA because of the policies they are pushing for. It’s one thing to show up at someone’s door and be like “Hey! I think you should have healthcare!” because even if they disagree, it’s hardly an incredibly unusual proposition. It’s another for a creepy groyper to show up at someone’s door and start ranting about how they are mad about interracial marriage, how they want to take the right to vote away from women, or how they just want to live in a country with all white people. That’s just not the kind of thing you go up to people’s doors and talk about, that’s the kind of thing you stand on a corner and scream about while everyone does their best to avoid you.

A LOT LIKE THIS GUY.

If you are wondering how it is they plan to take over the Republican Party and the nation (possibly the world!), well, they don’t really have specifices, but Webbon did mention that he thinks it won’t be achieved through democracy or from winning over a majority of people. So perhaps they’ll just crown themselves as kings and hope people go along with them, just like the Queen of Canada did.

To be fair, democracy would not be an easy option for these fellas, given the sheer number of demographic groups that they hate or think should not have the same rights as they do — women, Black people, Latino people other than Nick Fuentes, Indian people, non-Christians of any stripe (but Jewish and Islamic people in particular), LGBTQ+ people, etc. etc. White men only make up about 30 percent of the population, and if you subtract all of the non-Christian and LGBTQ+ white men, you’re not exactly left with an election-winning coalition.

But they do have hope that some of those groups might be willing to cede their rights to the glorious White Christian Nationalist Patriarchy. To be fair, they did get one Black guy to speak at their special conference — Calvin Robinson, a British “priest” who has been kicked out of several denominations and is perhaps best known for having done a lil’ nazi salute at the National Pro-Life Summit in Washington DC in 2025. So, you know, they could get his vote, if he were a citizen of the United States, which he is not.

At one point during the conference, Webbon claimed that by 2032 people will be so horrified by Democratic policies that women will be happy to relinquish their right to vote in exchange for being protected by big, strong men like, uh … Nick Fuentes?

“A lot of women will be like, ‘Yeah, we want to survive, we want to be safe, we want to be secure, we want to prosper, and we’re willing to forfeit control.’”

Oh, yeah. They will definitely be like that.

I hate to break it to these folks, but the last time Democratic leadership went and instituted the kinds of programs that Democratic Socialists are asking for, not only did people not revolt, they controlled Congress for 18 out of the next 20 years.

There was one speaker, however, who did believe in democracy (sort of). James Fishback, who just recently lost the Republican gubernatorial primary in Florida to eventual winner Byron Donalds, used the conference to announce his plan to run for president in 2028. Sure, he’s just 31 years old, and you have to be 35 to be president, but he figures his vice president — fired and disgraced ICE comandante Gregory Bovino is certainly hungry — could serve as “acting” president until his 35th birthday. Sort of like how they used to have people act as regents for monarchs who were toddlers.

Fishback, a very normal person, also came out in favor of burning down Planned Parenthood clinics: “If you want to shut down a Planned Parenthood, if you want to burn down a Planned Parenthood, that is the righteous thing to do.”

Want to send us money in an entirely different way? Click here or join our Patreon!

Donate!

There was a time when I would see these things and they would fill me with dread — because I did feel that they were where a lot of people were headed, a portent of things to come. For a long time, I would look at what used to be Twitter and see that #RepealThe19th was a thing that was becoming normalized, that even some especially pick-me-ish women were getting on board with it, and I’d think “Holy fuck, this shit is really getting out of control.”

But watching these theobros and groypers after the midterms, at a point where it seems that everyone is backing away from them, including podcast bros like Joe Rogan and Andrew Schulz and their fellow right-wing loons like Ben Shapiro and Michael Knowles? It’s become increasingly clear that they are really just a bunch of stragglers. It’s not just the Trump era that is waning, it’s … kind of all of it.

Post-Trump, either the Republican party goes back to the “still terrible but less likely to use racial slurs in public” establishment types or they swing further right to whatever this nonsense is, and both are pretty repulsive options.

At least, I suppose, they’ll always have their AI fan fiction.

PREVIOUSLY ON WONKETTE!