Hey remember yestertoday when I told you House Oversight Chair James Comer says they maaght jes put Dr. Anthony Fauci in jail? Well, there seems to be a state grand jury in Florida that is looking into “COVID” and this shit is literally insane. If Florida Bulldog has it right — and they do, I read the whole grand jury report too — they’re blaming Fauci for people ODing on ivermectin and hydroxybonercut because if the NIH hadn’t made fun of people for taking horsepaste and hydroxybonercut, the people would have taken the drugs safely. What I don’t know is if the grand jury is going to follow up its science report — grand juries, always charged with determining what is the science! — with criminal charges. (Florida Bulldog / interim grand jury report)

And good lord, Mona Charen is making sense, and would like to take you by the hand and slap you upside the head until you remember what this sumbitch did during COVID. No, not Fauci, come on. (The Bulwark)

Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro told prosecutors some whoppers. Jay Kuo goes long. (Status Kuo)

I mean, we did hyperventilate a little bit about Hunter Biden Wednesday, but I wasn’t going to tell Marcie what she’s allowed to opinionate. (Also, I didn’t know he’s facing 25 years, that is nuts.) Michael Ian Black on how much we’re all not screaming about it even though we did a tiny. (Daily Beast)

Jared Kushner’s billions of dollars from Saudi Arabia and UAE corrupt? Matilda, my salts. (The Hill)

It is legal to enter the country to apply for asylum, and Joe Biden’s asylum EO is not going to fix the backlog of people trying to join us. (Qasim Rashid)

Oh lord oh lord, there are still two living souls suing over the Tulsa Race Massacre, appealing the 2023 decision by some dick Oklahoma judge dismissing their lawsuit. They are 109 and 110 years old. Plus, now there’s DNA. (Phil Lewis’s What I’m Reading, originally from Prism)

Oh no, a lady on TikTok wished happy Pride to kids and families, THAT’S A JAILIN’. But maybe the worst part: She calls herself “Ms.” (Media Matters)

New Yorkers you could say displeased over Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) murderizing the Lower Manhattan congestion pricing riiiiiiight when it was going to take effect after years and years and decades of fighting for it. (Tom Scocca at Indignity)

Larry Hogan, running for US Senate in Maryland, discovering what the Republican Party’s about. I wonder though if them loudly hating on him will help him in MD though instead of hurting him. (The Bulwark) Oh look, Sen. Kevin Cramer thinks the same thing. (Politico)

If you subscribe to the Bulwark, do read this on The MoviePass Economy Is Why We Have “Inflation.” (The Bulwark) Uber and Grubhub prices have gone way up since VCs stopped pouring money into the chasing the zero interest rate economy, and that’s one reason why youngs think everything’s higher when the economy is actually, literally, the envy of the world. (Yes, the rent’s too high too.) If you don’t have The Bulwark, here’s some internal links: Matt Levine on the MoviePass frauds o.O (Bloomberg) and Kevin Roose foretelling the end of the gravy train (New York Times). Sell dollar bills for three bits, and make it up in volume!

The performative pantry. DANCE, PANTRY! DANCE! (Food and Wine)

Here is Khloe Kardashian’s that I saw a long time ago on Twitter (click through for detail) when I still went on Twitter. Man, we laughed a lot!

Now here’s mine, it’s much crazier and more overstuffed now than when I took these pictures to make fun of Khloe Kardashian (WHAT DID SHE EVER DO TO ME???), I went too wild buying snacks at Martie. (I am currently cut off from snacks.)

