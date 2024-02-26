The Persecution Of Poor Trump Continues!
Uh huh mm hmmm yup.
Bless his heart. Let’s look at Monday’s stories!
So says he!
And speaking of his persecutions:
Also persecuted? All these poor Republicans trying to scream as loudly as possible that THEY are not crazy people who are against IVF, what makes you think THEY are those crazy people?
And of course, CPAC is being persecuted by people who keep pointing out all the Nazis they saw at CPAC.
Department of policy having consequences — and speaking of the above persecutions probably! — Idaho just lost ANOTHER labor and delivery unit:
Fucking Clarence Thomas.
We guess “SNL” thought it needed to be “edgy” and bring that idiot they fired on to do some quote-unquote “comedy.” Robyn weighs in.
America's Least Funny People Ecstatically Cry 'Comedy Is Back!' As Shane Gillis Drops Slurs On SNL
The latest edition of Sara Benincasa’s advice column!
And as always on Mondays, we had our morning tabs news post …
AND we had Chapter 17 of the Wonkette serialized novel The Split.
Heck yeah great stuff! Let’s do more great stuff tomorrow!
OK goodbye.
I think more needs to be made of the bad faith posturing that the right wing is doing around the current Israel-Palestine conflict… it’s not that they actually care about Jews or suddenly became not antisemitic. It’s that in their White Supremacist, faux Christian Nationalist hierarchy of relative human worth, they have even more distaste for Arabs & Muslims. So nothing would please them more than to watch two groups of people they despise maim and kill each other, while they get to cheer and troll from the sidelines.