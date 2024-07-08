Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador! Look at that bandit!

It’s a rough set of tabs today, friends. Get your shit-boots on. Except for this first: Vive la France!

Record ANTIFA turnout in France! (NPR)

Adam Schiff is saying the president has to make a decision, and it doesn’t sound like he thinks that decision should be “stay in.” (MSNBC) I don’t think he should stay in either, I think we are in desperate territory. (Yes, I know the news from France undercuts my position this morning!) I read (a lot of) your comments on the Stephanopoulos Biden interview post, and I know this is not what you want to hear. And I don’t like telling you things you don’t want to hear! I do not believe this campaign is salvageable; I think we are going to get creamed. This isn’t like the time Donna Brazile wanted to replace Hillary Clinton because she had pneumonia; this is those of us who refused to believe Biden was too old because they were making up bullshit about his being too old finally getting smacked across the face with a two-by-four. We should have listened to the people who wanted primaries, and we were wrong about it. But now our only option, and she’s a great one, is Kamala. This is not Official Wonkette Editorial Policy; you can disagree! If you can disagree with me or each other without being a dick. That goes for everybody.

Rick Perlstein is pissed at Joe Biden. Really pissed! (The American Prospect)

Donnell Alexander wants a Kamala/Big Gretch ticket. I like this ticket a lot. (Donnell)

At the end of the day, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — I am a fan! — wants “to get shit done.”

You never regret being kind. I really believe that. I have regretted being sarcastic. I have regretted losing my temper. But I've never regretted being kind. I ran into a person at an event one time and I knew he looked familiar from somewhere, but I couldn't place it. So I just greeted him with a hug and I walked away — and realized he was the consultant that was putting all this horrible stuff out about me on my opponent's behalf. And I thought, oh my God, I just hugged that guy — that jerk — and then I realized, you know what, I'd rather hug someone that I didn't mean to than insult someone I didn't mean to.

(Detroit Free Press interview / Amazon Wonkette commission link for her new book, True Gretch)

“Fell out of a coconut tree” and what Kamala was saying about past and present makes complete sense to me! (Know Your Meme)

Yes, Kamala Harris could beat Donald Trump. The people who won’t vote for a Black woman are already voting for Trump. (Arc Digital)

Here’s Harris at Essence Fest this weekend.

Normies are learning about Project 2025. It’s not their best fave! (Amanda Marcotte at Salon)

Now Stephen Miller is claiming he ain’t know Project 2025 either. His organization is on the advisory board! (Tiedrich didn’t mention that part; Jeff, you should go back and edit it in!) (Jeff Tiedrich)

Marc Elias on how the Supreme Court’s shitcrazy decisions last week (?) boost Project 2025. (Democracy Docket)

My friend Mary Beth Williams sends a tip:

The bill is HR 8281, or the “Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act.” The GOP are pushing it as a bill that would stop non-citizens from voting (which is already illegal), but the obvious goal is to depress voter registration and turn out. Ostensibly, it does this by requiring everyone to have access to their certified birth, adoption, or naturalization records, which isn't always easy, and is almost never free. The only acceptable proof of citizenship is 1) REAL ID, 2) a US passport, 3) military ID with record of service, or 4) state-issued ID plus birth/adoption/naturalization record. Only 53% of Americans have REAL ID, and 50% passports, and those numbers overlap. Option 4 is a bigger problem, especially since a lot of people will not even know there's a problem until they go to register. 86% of women who marry change their name to be different from the name on their birth/adopt/naturalization records. While regulations governing US passports and REAL ID also require one of these documents, they allow for the use of other government documents, such as marriage records, court orders, etc., to explain the discrepancy between the birth name and the name on current ID. HR8281 makes no provision for this. If the birth, et al., documents don't match the government-issued photo ID, they don't prove citizenship. How can they, absent a document that explains the discrepancy? This leaves millions of voters unable to register to vote under the explicit provisions of the Act unless they obtain REAL ID or a US passport.

She says it’s unlikely to pass, but this is the bill House Speaker Mike Johnson is pushing, and Elno recently said anyone who opposed is an all-caps TRAITOR.

Medicare’s pilot-programming new assistance for the caregivers of people with dementia and Alzheimer’s. I was pretty excited to read this one, seeing as that’s me! Doctors they interviewed said they cried with gratitude when they heard about these, and it seems like these interventions, even though they seem modest, are crazy effective, so! (NPR)

The first new federal food assistance in decades provides extra money per kid when children are out of school. A dozen red states are refusing the money for their children. (Surprisingly, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, governor of Arkansas, accepted.) Eight blue states, meanwhile, have made universal free school meals permanent. (USA Today)

Justice Amy Coney Barrett: Making shit up and pulling quotes out of context to claim they mean the opposite of what they actually did isn’t just for the menfolk! (Reason)

Your (probably not your) $2800 Dior purse cost them $57, with workers sleeping in the factory so they can make them around the clock. (Business Insider)

Buying Confederate shwag at Gettysburg. Uggghhhhlllllfffff. (Gift link Washington Post)

Pope Francis excommunicated this archbishop dick. Yay! (BBC)

I saw Richard Billingham’s work, photos of his way drunk family, in “Sensation” at the Brooklyn Museum (you remember “Sensation,” everybody was all het up about Chris Ofili’s Virgin Mary adorned with elephant dung; I was an art critic back then LOL). I loved it very very much. (New Yorker)

Let’s have a drink. Tequila time! The Siesta is tequila, Campari, grapefruit, simple syrup, salt, and lime. Four please! (Liquor)

