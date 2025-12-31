Wonkette

Martini Glambassador
3h

Bonne année from France 🇫🇷 🎆

11 replies
ziggywiggy
3h

My favorite New Year's Eve movie is The Poseidon Adventure (1972) with a great song, a great cast (Shelley Winters, can I get a Hell Yes!) We did it as a movie night Dec. 30, 2023. I was just starting to write the movie posts so this one is sweet.

https://open.substack.com/pub/wonkette/p/wonkette-movie-night-the-poseidon?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

if you want to watch here is a free link on dailymotion:

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x9j56i4

20 replies
343 more comments...

