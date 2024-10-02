Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

I don’t know how the Tim Walz/JD Vance debate went yet! (Yes I do, it was meh and Tim Walz got outdebated by Vance’s very smooth and reasonable Gish Gallop of blood libels. There were some really good answers though, particularly on no more goddamn kids gunned down at school.) But here’s an excellent pre-debate summation of how the New York Times made that bloated horcrux — along with a long line of white conservatives who end up SURPRISE being white supremacists! — into a star. (Jamison Foser) Also why he WHINES so GODDAMN MUCH, JESUS. (Amanda Marcotte at Salon)

Do you need to help North Carolina? Yes. Are you at a loss as to how to help North Carolina? Dr. Sarah Taber, our wonkpal who is running for state ag commissioner, has some thoughtful and excellent suggestions! (Taber for NC)

None of what’s going on with Israel and its neighbors is good, and it sure feels like it’s going to get exponentially worse. (AP)

Say, remember last week when I suggested, after the Pope had excommunicated some South American cult up to and including an archbishop, that he should do Opus Dei next? Well Argentina just indicted the rightwing cult for trafficking girls and women to act as servants (you know: slaves). (El Diario)

As the Pope noted when he pointed out that the Republican nominee doesn’t have a lock on Catholic morals just by being anti-abortion, Jesus had a lot to say about how we treat immigrants. Some lib evangelicals noticed too. (Religion News)

New Kamala merch alert, it’s your Wonkette Kamala keychains! They came out great!

And the rest of your Kamala merch aqui!

Kamala merch aqui button!

Jay Willis says Trump’s serious about putting us in jail if we criticize his fascist pals on the Supreme Court, so that’s neat. (The New Republic)

Trump judge says Biden broke an environmental law by stopping construction on Trump’s WALL, because immigrants are bad for the environment. Can we criticize that fucking douche? (Court Listener)

Trump judge declares “qui tam” actions, which are supposed to root out government “fraud” and maybe even the equally popular “waste and abuse,” and which date back to Reconstruction, unconstitutional. Can we criticize that fucking moron? (Court Listener)

Trump and vaccine “skepticism,” ughhhhh. (CNN)

The sheriff who hired the guy who shot Sonya Massey also hired this guy just weeks after his drunken car crash, you ready?

The background check should have uncovered that while working at Sherman, Hildebrand failed to show up for assignments, was repeatedly late for work, wrote incomplete reports, scored poorly during his police training, skipped curfew at the police academy then went drinking at a Metro East strip club, and fired his department-issued Taser at a friend’s birthday party, according to Hildebrand’s Sherman Police Department personnel file.

Ever so much more at the link. Yes, these guys should all get a Purge night for sure, what a great idea, Trump. (WIFR)

A splainer on the Georgia decision blocking Georgia’s abortion ban because since it was unconstitutional when it was enacted, it was never law. (Chris Geidner)

Gavin Newsom just told private college alumni who want to legacy their mediocre-ass kids into college to go screw. (AP) He also told people who want regulations on AI to go screw too. He’s so confusing! (Politico)

Apparently the worst of the people who’ve died, died, lately, it’s GTFO Pete Rose! (Indignity)

I bet you guys want to see wedding pictures from your comrades Spotts and Callyson — currently honeymooning in Europe, and who met right here in these comments. Well IF YOU INSIST! Oh I cried and cried, oh they are just INTO EACH OTHER, oh they are the happiest and most loving couple I have ever met, and they deserve every second of joy. Also your friend Baconz was there. BACONZ!

I’m not sure you’re ready for Callyson’s glamour, so I’m giving you an extra second. Okay, ready? NOW!

BACONZ! Also, you all rented us a convertible, because that’s what old people do is drive convertibles around Lake Tahoe and it is awesome. Thanks, you!

Convertibles and payroll button