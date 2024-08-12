The Sunday shows this week were overtaken with multiple appearances by Donald Trump’s 2024 weird charisma void of a running mate and current Republican Senator from Ohio, Jerkoff Divan “JD” Vance.

We’ll begin on Vance’s appearance on CNN’s “State Of the Union.”

After some warm-up softball questions to make the former FrumForum writer comfortable, host Dana Bash got to the “important” questions.

BASH: I want to move on to something that Governor [Tim] Walz has called you and Donald Trump, and that is weird. […] And it has taken off. The New York Times reports that, when Donald Trump was asked about it, he said: "Not me. They're talking about J.D."

There are a million ways to answer this question without sounding weirder.

JD Vance did not do that.

VANCE: I mean, look, this is fundamentally schoolyard bully stuff. They can accuse me of whatever they want to accuse me of.

Said the actual bully.

Vance then tried to “I know you are but what am I” the charges by questioning how Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate, shows public displays of affection. Vance’s biggest champion, failson Donald Trump Jr., has been trying to get this going on Twitter.

Unfortunately for Junior, multiple people responded by bringing up his dad’s many weirder non-displays of affection with Melania Trump, his dad’s conversely more amorous ones towards his daughter Ivanka, and reminders of the weird grave his mother was buried on one of his dad’s golf courses.

Vance then read his lines questioning Tim Walz’s 24 years of honorable military service. It was bullshit the first time Vance said it, and it’s bullshit now. It is exremely gross and weird to question Walz’s 24 years of honorable service and purposely misrepresent its meaning to play to the dumbest part of your electorate AKA your base.

Bash questioned the logic of denigrating Walz’s service while being on the Trump presidential ticket, with Trump:

BASH: One last question. Donald Trump didn't serve in the military. He received a medical draft deferment for bone spurs to avoid serving in the Vietnam War, reportedly as a favor to his father. Do you find that shameful too?



VANCE: I think that Donald Trump didn't serve in the military, but he didn't lie about it, Dana. […]



BASH: You don't think he -- so, you think he had bone spurs?



VANCE: Donald Trump didn't lie about serving in the military. He didn't say that he went to Vietnam, when he didn't.

Walz didn’t lie about his service, and it’s telling that Vance didn’t answer if he believes Trump had bone spurs. Deep down, there is no way to excuse Trump using his privilege and connections to never serve his country while draping himself in the flag and honors of others. Vance is playing to scumbags in service of Donald “Bone Spurs” Trump.

Speaking of scumbags that support Trump, Vance was asked about white supremacist and Mar-a-Lago dinner guest Nick Fuentes on CBS’s “Face The Nation” and ABC’s “This Week.”

On “Face The Nation,” Vance called Fuentes “a total loser” but gave a lackluster defense of his family (Fuentes has attacked Vance’s wife, racistly) to host Margaret Brennan.

VANCE: Look, a lot of losers are going to attack me and attack my family. I think the proper response to them is to ignore them. Don't feed the trolls, and they largely go away.

But on his next appearance on “This Week,” Vance tried to be a little tougher:

VANCE: Well, and Donald Trump doesn't know anything about [Fuentes] and frankly doesn't care for. But, yes, look, my – my attitude to these people attacking my wife is, she's beautiful, she's smart. What kind of man marries Usha? A very smart man and a very lucky man, importantly. […] And – and my view is, look, if these guys want to attack me or attack my views, my policy views, my personality, come after me, but don't attack my wife. She's out of your league.

But when host Jonathan Karl pushed a smidge further, Vance’s faux-courageous defense of his family faltered.

KARL: But what – I mean how – that dinner that Trump had – and, of course, it was Kanye West, the guy that's praised Hitler, who arranged it all. That – that was back a year and a half ago, and Trump still hasn't given a full-throated denouncement of this guy who is – he said that terrible stuff, but he said – I mean he's a white supremacist. VANCE: Look, I think he’s – he – President Trump has issued plenty of condemnations on this. The one thing that I like – KARL: But not of Fuentes. Yes. VANCE: The one – the one thing I like about Donald Trump, Jon, is that he actually will talk to anybody. But just because you talk to somebody doesn't mean you endorse their views.

JD Vance is well on his way to being Ted Cruz, a subservient lapdog for Trump even after attacks on his wife and family. Sure, the attacks haven’t come directly from Trump, but rather from his Nazi dinner guest.

JD Vance will always be the bad kind of “weird.”

Have a week.

