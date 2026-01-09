Man, today sucked and the children went fucking nutballs and I actually had Shy come pick me up two hours early from school (I work at the girls’ school part-time, helping out all the kids when they’re wilding) because me yelling at the children is not the way I like to be in the world.

Here’s some posts!

The tabs were … bountiful.

Evan yelled at JD Vance before the ICE man’s personal snuff film came out. No lies.

The children ARE enemies, or at least they were my enemies, today!

Bless you Zohran Mamdani and Kathy Hochul!

This is just true.

Gary was mean to the poor AI newsanchor.

Fever might be breaking for some of them.

Don’t know about you, but I’m having a drink.