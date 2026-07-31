Wonkette

Wonkette

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Chino Cherokee's avatar
Chino Cherokee
2h

I'M SO FUCKING TIRED OF ALL THIS SHIT!!!

MAKE IT FUCKING STOP!!!!!

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Miss Grundy
2h

O/T: The librarians within the Wonketariat will get a kick out of this: a library book that was 150 years overdue is returned to an Australian library:

https://apnews.com/article/australia-library-book-overdue-kiama-f4dc126f4eecd345f27f24fdb2742800?

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