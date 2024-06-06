She’s still not scared.

A couple weeks ago Rachel Maddow went on a tear going after Americans for standing by while seditionist fascist Republicans systematically attack and destroy every institution that exists to hold Donald Trump and his movement responsible for their thousands of crimes against humanity and against the Republic.

She particularly homed in on the extreme attacks against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, which are nothing more than a message from white Georgia Republicans that Black women district attorneys are illegitimate and don’t have the right to hold them or their leaders accountable. Willis is prosecuting a wide-ranging RICO case against Trump and all his crime pals for their efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, as part of his effort to overturn the entire 2020 election and overthrow the Republic in the process.

On Wednesday, the Georgia Court of Appeals officially put a stay on Willis’s case while it considers whether, on second thought, Willis actually should be removed from the case for the reason white Georgia Republicans made up, i.e. dating a prosecutor in her office. Nobody’s ever made any allegations that this affected how she prosecuted the case, and such a workplace romance isn’t against Georgia’s ethical standards and laws, but that’s not going to get in the way of garbage white Republican Georgia men calling this Black woman prosecutor an unfit whore.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled in March that there was no conflict of interest with Willis’s hiring of or (now ended) relationship with Nathan Wade, and that she could stay on the case if Wade quit, and he did. But Trump got to appeal, so here we are.

It was announced earlier this week that a panel of three Republican judges on the appeals court would hear the case on October 4, five entire months from now. And they don’t have to rule on it until March 24, 202-fucking-FIVE, because we guess they’ve got to spend the summer picking peaches, then most of the fall and how about the winter picking their asses. (Click on the link at the beginning of this graf for the full rant earlier this week from Wonkette’s Marcie Jones if you haven’t read it. We are all furious.)

This means, assuming the appeals court judges can't figure out a reason to decide after all that Fani Willis is guilty of DA-ing while Black, the case against Trump could finally go forward sometime after we’re all dead.

Technically this only applies to Donald Trump and the other eight defendants who have been mendaciously trying to get Willis removed for their BS racist reasons. She could technically go forward with the others in her sprawling case, technically.

Of course, it seems like that would kind of be beside the point of prosecuting Donald Trump for a giant racketeering scheme to overturn the election and overthrow the Republic.

Which is Georgia Republicans’ entire point.

Stay mad, everyone.

