Fani Willis, the least-unattractive person in this story

UGH, an all-white-guy-Republican three-appeals-judge panel has set a date for October 4 to hear Team Trump’s bullshit WAH UNFAIR appeal.

Five months?! Well, how nice of you to deign to set any date at all, your majesties!

This scheduling drag-assery extra-super-guarantees that even if the appeals court panel doesn’t rule in favor of 34-TIMES CONVICTED FELON Donald Trump, kicking DA Fani Willis and the entire Fulton County DA’s Office off the case and sending it to legal Siberia possibly forever, the trial will still not begin before the election.

It’s fucking lame of them, even though the trial was never likely to start before November anyway, as jury selection in Georgia is famously slower than molasses in January. Jury selection for Young Thug’s racketeering case took 10 months, and you know Old Thug could have found a way to drag that thing out at least twice as long.

But does anyone really believe that trio of judges couldn’t fast-track the start of that mess any sooner than FIVE MONTHS from now? Not like it’s super important for voters to know if the felon convicted of 34 counts of ELECTION INTERFERENCE related crimes in New York is also guilty of running an ELECTION INTERFERENCE CRIMINAL RACKETEERING ENTERPRISE with 18 accomplices to DEFRAUD 2.5 MILLION VOTERS IN THEIR OWN STATE. Pardon our caps, but momma is pig-biting mad.

Somehow the right-wingers have managed to take the trial of a white supremacist dirty old lech who rigged one election, tried to steal another, and is working on stealing the next, and turned it into a trial about a smart, hardworking Black woman and her crime of having a boyfriend. Please, talk about her “odor of mendacity,” 88-times indicted farting felon adulterer who likes to throw around the n-word! Projection, all the way down, every time.

Sure, Georgia is in no big hurry to pass judgment on the fraud caught on tape asking the Georgia secretary of state to “find” him 11,780 votes out back behind the woodshed. The real crime is probably DA Fani Willis HAD DIVORCED LADY SEXXX, and that is unfair to CONVICTED FELON DONALD TRUMP.

Is this real life?

And the stench gets worse. The panel of three appeals court judges is chosen randomly by computer, and Trump lawyers drew two Republican-appointed judges Todd Markle and Benjamin Land, plus Mildred Yvette Miller, the first Black woman on the appeals court, appointed by (a previous, obviously) Democratic governor, Roy Barnes. But Miller quickly recused herself, no further explanation given. What was the potential conflict? Perhaps a desire to retire and not be targeted by death threats for the rest of her life, when she would have just been outvoted by the two fascist-huggers anyway? We may never know, but she was replaced by another Republican-appointed judge, Trenton Brown. Three Republican judges ruling on a Republican candidate, well that sure stinks of eau de mendacity, but they can’t smell it over the bouquet of $1,000 wine that a billionaire just uncorked, and the bottomless buffet of crab legs. Power smells so scintillating!

Georgia Republicans have been working to get their fix in hard, with drawling dishrag Governor Brian Kemp signing multiple laws that ensure chaos will reign at the polls in November. Sure, True The Vote was all lies, but it made a fine excuse to enact those EMERGENCY laws forbidding supplying snacks and water for voters in line, making sure lines in shall-we-say urban areas will be punishingly long by eliminating polling locations and mobile voting, making mail-in voting more complicated, and letting anybody file unlimited challenges to the eligibility of voters based on flimsy or none evidence. Plus, the State Elections Board of five Republicans and one Democrat can replace a county’s election board and certify their votes for them. You can sure smell that mendacity a-cookin! Gee, Fulton County, your handful of employees are unable to process half a million votes in a day and post all of them to a web site? Better let the elections board come in and do the counting for you!

Georgia Republicans aren’t mad that a New Yorker tried to fricassee their elections, they just wanted to cook it up themselves in a Southern fried way, with gravy on top. That’s some damn fine election stealin!

So, here we are, not getting saved by the judiciary. The New York case is over. (Once, twice, 34-times a felon! Will it matter?) The Georgia case is a pig on a spit, the Florida nuclear-secrets-in-the-shitter case is scheduled for the 12th of “never” in a month of Sundays, and we await the late June or July ruling on the Supreme Court case of “Donald Trump is Allowed To Shoot Anybody on Fifth Avenue” vs. “No,” which you know will be a box of monkeywrenches if Ginni and Martha-Ann’s husbands get their way.

But hey, it is fuck around and find out time for those fake electors in other states! It’s gonna be hot honkeytimes summers for indicted fraudsters in Wisconsin, Arizona, Michigan, and Nevada. And polls seem to be shifting, with 49 percent of independent voters saying Trump should drop out of the race.

There’s reason to hope that maybe Democracy will survive. But still, ugh.

