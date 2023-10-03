Discover more from Wonkette
Trump Gagged
Pretty disappointed in you, Jesus :(
Oh No, Is Jesus Also On Trial For Inflating The Value Of His Properties By Billions? How Embarrassing.
You guys watching the Kevin McCarthy defenestration? Live by impeachment, die by impeachment I guess! (SER will catch us all up in the am!)
Supposed Adults Matt Gaetz, Kevin McCarthy Reenact The Sillier Parts Of Every Teen Movie You've Seen
My dad was done with John Kelly when he defamed “what’s her name, the lady with the hat!” And Kelly smeared her knowing all the things he knew about “Trump, is he dead yet?”
It’s science.
I like this post by SER.
This is bad. He’s bad.
Putin's Got Plans To Get Americans (Republicans) Waaaaay More Excited About Genociding Ukraine
Nice Time! (And probably time for Doktor Zoom to write up Massachusetts in the ongoing series, Hot Shit Blue States Doing Awesome Stuff Sweepstakes!)
LOL
See you bright and early with tabs!
He'll defy the gag order in 5...4...3...2...1
And then be even MORE furious when he finds out the judge wasn't kidding about the gag order and slaps him with the big "Contempt of Court" fine.