Hello, my fellow middle-aged to elder types! Do you know what I haven’t gotten enough of lately? A bunch of racists frothing at the mouth about a Black person who is good at their job and getting so STEAMING MAD about it that they make up stories, in their pea brains, about them not having a legitimate birth certificate!

This time it’s Rep. Ilhan Omar, whose home was raided this week in a totally legitimate investigation that just so happens to be taking place just before a major midterm election and is totally based on legitimate concerns, right guys?

Items taken from Omar’s home included her cellphone, notebooks, personal computers and her passport, some of the people said. Only the congresswoman and her husband were home at the time of the search. Authorities have also issued more than a dozen subpoenas, including to some of Omar’s relatives, seeking testimony before a Minnesota grand jury, a person familiar with those proceedings said. Among other things, the investigation is looking at her family’s immigration paperwork, the person said.

This is, by the way, fucking awful. Just the fact that the Trump administration feels empowered to abuse immigration authority in such a way is a horrible sign, because if he can do this to someone at her level, what can he do to you, Dear Reader?

The Trump administration has made an unprecedented effort to denaturalize U.S. citizens by proving they lied in the process of obtaining citizenship, filing dozens of lawsuits. Omar’s case, if it proceeds, could become the highest-profile—and most controversial—part of that effort. The president has long called for Omar’s deportation, using her as a rallying point for the GOP’s anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim wings.

Hmmm, sounds like this is a bunch of bullshit to me! I’m not going to elevate the racist shit the Trump administration is saying about Somali-Americans, but I’m sure you can figure it out.

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And they’re doing it using warmed-over conspiracy theories as their motivation, which is the danger of all those weaponized narratives that those fuckers have been circulating for years and years, because over time it starts to become a permission structure.

THIS WEEK!

And now, either Mercury is in retrograde or they just think we are all that fucking stupid, because the Trump administration and their birther crowd, who I am sorry to report have not all died out yet, have decided to just go on ahead and recycle all the conspiracy theories that they shat out about President Barack Obama’s birth certificate, but now against Ilhan Omar!

From the WSJ again:

Leon Fresco, a top immigration official in the Justice Department during the Obama administration, said the Trump administration’s case would hinge on finding material evidence that Omar lied about her own age, rather than her father lying on her behalf.

Oh and as you remember, look at who the highest-profile person who was pushing all these lies about Obama back then: Donald motherfucking Trump, just as he’s attacking Ilhan Omar today.

Check out this abject horseshit, cherry-picked from a timeline thoughtfully provided in 2016 by Law & Crime (but the whole rundown is worth a look):

Spring 2008: The first “birther” email starts circulating: “Barack Obama's mother was living in Kenya with his Arab-African father late in her pregnancy. She was not allowed to travel by plane then, so Barack Obama was born there and his mother then took him to Hawaii to register his birth.” February 10, 2011: Donald Trump, publicly flirting with a bid for President, joins in the birther fray publicly with a deliberately vague comment at the Conservative Political Action Conference: “Our current president came out of nowhere. Came out of nowhere. In fact, I'll go a step further: the people that went to school with him, they never saw him, they don't know who he is. It's crazy.” March-April 2011: Trump does the rounds on numerous talk shows, making the subtext of his CPAC speech the actual text. On “The View,” he speculates that “There's something on that birth certificate that [Obama] doesn't like.” On “The O'Reilly Factor” he adds that the specific “something” could be “it says he's a Muslim.” On “Fox & Friends” he speculates that the birth announcements in Hawaiian newspapers were planted “for whatever reason.” And he tells NBC that he sent investigators to Hawaii who have found unspecified leads that they “cannot believe.”

Trump has been doing this shit for decades, using his money to insinuate his miserably, trashy face into all the pop culture he could, and eventually leveraging the soft power of fame into the real power of where we are today. But now he and his are too old and feeble to think up any new conspiracy theories. There’s almost no difference, except for the part where he has much more power now.

“It is extremely unusual for federal agents to take public investigative actions related to a member of Congress just weeks before an election because doing so could cast a candidate who is not criminally charged in a negative light,” adds the Washington Post, which apparently is staffed by tiny infant babies who were just born yesterday, bless their hearts, and don’t remember how that oversized asshole James Comey was led by the nose into ratfucking our 2016 election by announcing an eleventh-hour investigation into Hillary Clinton.

Remember that? “But her emails”? Do you guys just not have any institutional memory over there any more or what?

In the meantime, we know some people who for sure lied on their immigration papers, and we fully expect the next Democratic administration to denaturalize and deport these shitfucks FORTHWITH. And no we don’t mean Prince Harry! You’ll just have to click through for the big reveal, unless you’ve been paying any attention at all the past 10 years! We really don’t care. Do U?

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