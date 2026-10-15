Wonkette

Wonkette

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Delmarva Peninsula's avatar
Delmarva Peninsula
2h

Delightful. Now do Elon, Melania, and that guy who was really mean to me in high school...

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The Wanderer's avatar
The Wanderer
2h

Christ on a Pegging Ladder, we're back to this shit.

Like a dog returning to its vomit, The Homunculus just goes back to shit he's tried before.

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