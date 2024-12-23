Grocery prices, what are those? Now that he’s been elected, a certain former and future president’s got other things on his mind: looting the place, retribution, and appointing chucklefuck lackeys into positions that’ll help him with the first two. Target number one on his revenge list, Liz Cheney, who he’s been fuming should go to jail since March, and mused with Tucker Carlson about how she might feel “when the guns are trained on her face,” you know, just as a fun thought exercise.

Boy is none of this normal. At least not in the US of A, yet, though Vladimir Putin would call it a Vtornik (Tuesday).

And Republicans in the House are only too happy to help, as they’re retribution- and totalitarian-curious themselves. Last week Republicans on the House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight, led by Chairman Barry Loudermilk of Georgia, issued a 128-page report calling for a criminal investigation by the Justice Department into Liz Cheney’s work on the House January 6 committee, because they are making up fantasies that Liz Cheney did some kind of witness tampering with Cassidy Hutchinson, Mark Meadows’s aide.

There’s no evidence whatsoever of any wrongdoing by Cheney, of course, and the January 6 hearings were not a trial. But Loudermilk would like everyone to believe that “Hutchinson testified to a series of uncorroborated and unverified stories that conveniently fit the Select Committee’s anti-Trump narrative,” and forget how we all watched the January 6 riot happen on live television, and watched Hutchinson’s testimony and judged its credibility for ourselves. Loudermilk even notes that Cheney specifically told Hutchinson that she would not talk to her about her testimony, and instead gave her a list of lawyers. And after Hutchinson got a lawyer who was not paid for by Donald Trump who was reportedly urging her to ignore subpoenas like some kind of Steve Bannon, suddenly Hutchinson had a lot more to say. Therefore, ergo, QED, et voila, Cassidy Hutchinson was lying, and the January 6 committee withheld evidence that exonerated sweet baby lamb Donald Trump before Liz Cheney did something to it, for sure, trust him bro.

Loudermilk and the GOP have been working on a report to blame everybody but Trump and themselves since at least 2022, and in 2023 Loudermilk conveniently pronounced himself exonerated.

For what? Oh, hey, here’s video of Barry Loudermilk leading a tour of the Capitol on January 5, 2021, while the building was closed to tourists due to the pandemic! His tour was so thorough that it included hallways, the Rayburn basement tunnel, staircases and security checkpoints. Just what normal tourists from Des Moines want to see. One of those unidentified tourists enjoyed Loudermilk’s tour so much that he even came back the next day and made a movie for Facebook, showing his friend walking towards the building with a flagpole with a sharpened end, while he growled some threats. “They’re coming in, coming in like white on rice for Pelosi, Nadler, Schumer, even you, AOC. We’re coming to take you out and pull you out by your hairs. How about that, Pelosi? Might as well make yourself another appointment. When I get done with you, you’re going to need a shine on top of that bald head.”

How did Barry Loudermilk come to know these violence-minded hee-haws? How much did he know about what they had planned for the next day, and/or was he involved in the planning and if so how much? We will probably never find out.

Bolstered by Loudermilk’s creative-writing exercise, Trump immediately got his sweaty little fingers tippy-tapping on Truth Social:

“Congratulations to Congressman Barry Loudermilk on the great work he has done in exposing the massive corruption of the J6 Unselect Committee of Political Thugs! Also, congratulations, and thank you, to Mark Levin for airing this travesty of Justice, one that has been so misrepresented by the Fake News Media. We need more Warriors like Barry and Mark to expose the massive corruption taking place in our Country!”

and

“Liz Cheney has been exposed in the Interim Report, by Congress, of the J6 Unselect Committee as having done egregious and unthinkable acts of crime. At the same time, however, she helped the Democrats lose the Election by giving her support – She is so unpopular and disgusting, a real loser!”

Speech and debate clause immunity, never heard of her!

The Constitution specifically forbids senators and representatives from being arrested for speaking or debating because another branch doesn’t like what they’re saying. It presumably exists to help keep the federal legislature independent, so the executive or judicial branch won’t come after the legislative branch for legislating. It’s a clause solid enough that Senator Lindsey Graham argued that he should not even have to respond to a grand jury subpoena in the Fulton County, Georgia, election fraud investigation, because he was somehow doing special sacred legislative things when he allegedly called up GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to just ask questions about if Georgia could throw out some of its legally cast votes that hurt Trump’s feelings and helped make him a loser. (Though eventually the Supreme Court said Graham had to.)

Will Loudermilk’s and Trump’s lock-her-up double fantasy go anywhere? It sure shouldn’t, but as Trump one of his many ghostwritten masterworks explains, this sort of thing sends a message to others, makes peoples’ lives miserable, and forces them to spend money on legal fees. And it just plain makes him happy! And if Kash Patel becomes head of the FBI, he seems determined to find some way to do some retributive locking-up.

That’s Trump’s style! Coming out of the gate balling his little fists and aiming harassment towards anybody who hurts his feelings or questions his authority. He’s suing Iowa pollster Ann Selzer, her polling firm, the Des Moines Register newspaper and its parent company Gannett, for violating the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act when they published a poll that made him look like a loser. He sued George Stephanopoulos and ABC, and got $16 million out of them, somehow. He’s threatened the New York Times, and the Washington Post, CBS and “60 Minutes,” Penguin Random House, the Daily Beast … yeah, suing or threatening to, these are a few of his favorite things.

At least we have not reached the actual firing-squad stage of totalitarianism yet? Trying to look on the bright side!

