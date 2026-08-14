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Wonkette

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GiggleSnort's avatar
GiggleSnort
5h

It is also alarming that the Treasury can "suspend enforcement" indefinitely of a law that is on the books.

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PoDG follows the 92%'s avatar
PoDG follows the 92%
4h

Goddammit, I hate all these mother fuckers so much.

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