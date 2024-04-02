Siggy Flicker, Alina Habba, Kimberly Guilfoyle

Not often, but every once in a while, the worlds collide and my somewhat vast knowledge of Bravo nonsense actually comes in handy. Such is the case today, now that I have discovered that Trump lawyer Alina Habba’s good friend is none other than former Real Housewife of New Jersey Siggy Flicker.

I am a little late on this because Habba is not really my beat and therefore I don’t pay too much attention to her. In fact, I only know about this because a bunch of people in the Housewives forums pointed it out.

Flicker has been in cahoots with the Trumps for a while now, and “famously” wrote the missive Trump shared about how “Liberal Jews” were destroying America and Israel by not being grateful to him for all that he did for them. Flicker, who is herself Jewish, included five things on this list, three of which were specifically designed to remove any possibility of a two-state solution (or any remotely non-horrific solution at all) and which very directly caused everything that is happening over there right now.

However, recently, she’s been popping up in picture after picture with Habba and others in the Trump inner circle, so it seems appropriate to get into just how truly wacky this woman actually is.

First of all, all Housewives stuff aside, Flicker is not just a regular MAGA jerk, she’s a full-on QAnon nutbar. Here she is singing with Pizzagate loon Liz Crokin, Michael Flynn, and a real who’s who of the whimsically conspiratorial Right.

I will confess! I actually initially liked her when she first came on the show, largely because a recently facelifted woman drinking bisque through a straw while wearing a babushka to keep said facelift together (I think? I don’t really understand facelift technology) is something I am very much here for. Like, thank you ma’am, that is exactly why I watch these shows.

It’s giving Little Edie.

On her first season, which was season seven, she was basically fine. Teresa Giudice (you know her because of the table flipping) was just getting out of prison and adjusting to life on the outside and Siggy didn’t really have much of her own storyline. She was brought on as a “relationship expert” who was trying to be something of a peacekeeper — which, to be honest, is always kind of meh. Unless it’s the Grand Dame herself, Ms. Kern Huger, in which case it is usually hilarious.

Absolutely no one has any idea what this means.

It was her second season, however, in which she truly started to go off the rails. Like “Oh no, this person is not well,” going off the rails. This is not something one generally stands out for on this particular show. But this was the season when Teresa was just sad about her mom dying, getting really into yoga, namaste-ing all over the place, and becoming friends with Danielle Staub again (the one she flipped the table at and called a “prostitution whore”) and most of the season’s drama came from Flicker’s endless but also confusing tantrums and histrionics.

It all started when she took the girls to Boca, where she used to live, for Melissa Gorga’s birthday (Melissa is Teresa’s sister-in-law, usually they don’t get along but this season they did) and because Teresa was sad about her mom. That was fine! She got a super expensive cake for Melissa, but things went the way they normally go on these shows and devolved into a drunken but good-natured cake fight, and Siggy completely lost her goddamned shit. Her friend Margaret Josephs, whom she brought on the show, told her to “take it fucking down a notch,” to which Flicker did not take well.

She then lost her shit again when the girls decided to do a nice memorial ceremony for Teresa’s mom after yoga and she wasn’t included on account of the fact that she stayed home and didn’t want to do yoga with everyone else because she was mad about the cake.

This cake thing goes on for multiple episodes, and she in fact hosts a party where she actually gets up and asks everyone there if they would condone people having a cake fight with a very fancy and expensive cake.

Then! Then! She decides to walk in the yearly POSCHE fashion show, despite the fact that Kim G (POSCHE is a boutique and Kim G is the owner) has been talking shit about Teresa’s marriage (which … fair) and had previously conspired to ruin Melissa’s life on multiple occasions. This makes everyone pissed off at her and she’s like “Oh, well, Kim G is nice to me so why shouldn’t I walk in her fashion show, just because she’s been a terrible nightmare person to all of my ‘friends’?” and Margaret said that this is like someone saying “Oh, well, Hitler never did anything to me, so I have no problem with him, if people are terrible to people you care about, you should care,” which Siggy then claimed was an egregious example of anti-Semitism, because using Hitler in analogies is anti-semitism in general. I only mention this because the woman now hangs out with a man who has been known to compliment Hitler, as well as several people who very openly say and do very anti-semitic things on the regular, like Liz Crokin, frequent user of (((echoes))) to imply that someone is Jewish.

Donate Just Once!

After this and multiple other tantrums, Margaret calls her “Soggy Flicker,” as a joke because of how she is always crying, and she goes absolutely motherfucking bananas like it’s the worst thing anyone has ever done to anyone in the history of the world. Keep in mind who she now hangs out with.

And I’m sorry, but Soggy Flicker is hilarious.

This is all to say that I really cannot think of people who deserve each other more than Alina Habba and Siggy Flicker, or Siggy Flicker and Donald Trump — and that I very much prefer my bad TV without any of them.

PREVIOUSLY: