We’ll survive this loss.

Sad news for Donald Trump! His one time acolyte Kyle Rittenhouse will not be voting for him this year, on the grounds that he … isn’t pro-Second Amendment enough?

In a video shared to social media, Rittenhouse — who notably killed two men and maimed a third for no good reason during a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020 — explained that he would be writing in Ron Paul’s name instead. And that’s how many of us learned that Ron Paul is still among the living!

“Hi, I'm Kyle Rittenhouse, outreach director for Texas Gun Rights,” the 21-year-old killer explained. “A lot of people are upset that I said that I'm going to be writing in Ron Paul for president of the United States, and that is true, I will be writing in Ron Paul.

"Unfortunately, Donald Trump had bad advisors, making him bad on the Second Amendment, and that is my issue," he added.

"If you cannot be completely uncompromisable on the Second Amendment, I will not vote for you, and I will write somebody else in. We need champions for the Second Amendment or our rights would be eaten away and eroded each day. I support my decision and I have no take-backs."

He was correct! The people in his replies weren’t too happy — with many noting that they raised a ton of money for him and had supported him after he, you know, killed two people and maimed a third for no good reason.

One even went so far as to bust out a Q drop they felt was relevant to the situation!

The highlighted line read “Sleepers [Pro] will shift position [Nay],” which I guess means they think he is a sleeper agent now instead of a dumb 21-year-old who killed two people (and maimed a third!) for no good reason!

But, Donald Trump need not weep. For where he has lost a Rittenhouse, he has perhaps gained a Rapaport. A Michael Rapaport.

Who is Michael Rapaport in this world?

My queen Candiace Dillard-Bassett dragging Rapaport before his stint standing in for Wendy Williams

Guess how surprised I am that Michael “#Resistance” Rapaport has announced that he will not be voting for Kamala Harris, supposedly because of her “stance” on Israel (the only stance he can accept is basically “kill all the Palestinians and then pretend it never happened!”). I am zero amount surprised. I am also zero amount surprised that the “melty faced dingleberry” is now suddenly seeing the sunny side of Trump.

In an interview with Sage Steele, Rapaport explains that he’s just had Trump wrong all of these years and that, actually, he really likes Trump’s economic policies and thinks he is super great on Israel. Interesting, because Trump is a very big part of why all of this is happening. By giving the thumbs up to the illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank, his administration greenlighted Netanyahu’s violent land grabs that only 40 percent of Israelis support and which may quash any hope of a Two State Solution. Personally, I would argue that taking away any hope people have of things ever getting any better for them is a bad idea, if radicalization is a concern you have.

I have been saying for years, though that the other shoe was going to drop with Rapaport — at least insofar as all of his #Resistance stuff went. I never bought it, largely because of how horrid and misogynistic he is otherwise.

I know you all are going to roll your eyes at me and that’s fine, but the main thing I know him from is Bravo shit. Rapaport is a big “Housewives” fan and goes on “Watch What Happens Live” all the time. Unlike other celebrity fans, however, he routinely gets into it with the Housewives themselves … particularly Black women, including Kenya Moore of Real Housewives of Atlanta and Candiace Dillard-Bassett of Real Housewives of Potomac. There’s a reason he has been described, at The Root, as The Worst Type of White Man.

He was also very pro-Lisa Rinna which I need to tell you all is not a good thing!

In non-Bravo-related grossness, he’s also been shitty about Janet Jackson, and he’s been generally awful to Black women online — who have also been warning people about his ass for years as well.

Also, just saying, Google his name with Kevin Smith and Joey Lauren Adams.

So, Trump is breaking about even here and we’re “losing” the vote of a very annoying guy with a strong tendency towards misogynoir, who lives in Manhattan and Los Angeles anyway. I say we win this round.

