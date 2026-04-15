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Trespassers Will's avatar
Trespassers Will
3h

I am in the Upside Down when I’m agreeing with Tucker, MTG, Candice fucking Owens, and now the Catholic Church.

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Pat Kolmer's avatar
Pat Kolmer
3h

Sorry, I couldn't resist . . .

“And look, President Trump, I know the Vatican has been critical of your policies, but you got to remember that at the end of the day, you and the Catholic Church both, both historically care deeply about the same thing: covering up sex scandals.” — Jon Stewart

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