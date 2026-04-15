Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

I have a very limited number of Baby Bear pictures and I have posted this before. But it is one of my favorite pics, he had just been rescued from the street and he was getting a taste of a true kitty treat. Cereal milk. The bowl was as big as he was!

I post this because I was needing it and figured other people might be feeling that too.

Bear was originally named Mittens for about 10 days, then he showed himself to be a Baby Bear, which was his second name. He would follow me everywhere and loved being picked up and held like a baby.

Then all that floof grew in and he became BEAR. Truly a fitting name for an amazing cat.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-244025529?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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tek's avatar
tek
1h

Somehow the incompetence just keeps growing and growing..

Trump IS truly amazing.

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