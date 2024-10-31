At his rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, last night, while wearing a garbage man’s vest, Donald Trump made a garbage promise to women. While we are all surely relieved that this promise did not entail grabbing us all by the pussy, it’s not all that much better.

Trump explained that his advisers told him to not to go around saying he “wants to protect women,” as it would sound “inappropriate” — perhaps because of all of the sexual assault accusations and what have you. (Also because when he’s done it in the past, everybody recoils because it’s disgusting.)

“Well, I’m going to do it, whether the women like it or not,” he said "I’m going to protect them from migrants coming in, I’m gonna protect them from foreign countries that want to hit us with missiles and lots of other things.”

He then asked the women in his audience if they wanted to be protected by him, and sure enough, they clapped and hooted their hearts out for him, no doubt picturing him dramatically swooping in and carrying them off like Kevin Costner in The Bodyguard.

Though I suspect every other woman in the country looking at that simultaneously cringed and said “No thank you!” either out loud or simply in their soul.

There is, as I am sure you are aware, a long history of painting minority and immigrant men of darker complexions as sexual threats to women (white women in particular) as a justification for “fearing” them, which is then used as a reason to subjugate them. You know, to “protect the women.” This has ranged from the violent and the horrific (Emmett Till) to the profoundly absurd (the great male freakout over the women swooning over the insufficiently masculine Rudolph Valentino).

To be very clear, immigrants, including undocumented immigrants, are significantly less likely to commit crimes of all kinds than are US citizens. Does this mean that there are zero immigrants who commit crimes ever? No, that would be ridiculous. After all, it sure does seem like there’s something illegal about Elon Musk’s whole vote-buying scheme.

But no, there is not a special problem with “migrant crime.” Trump and friends just need to pretend there is one, because that’s their key to not looking like assholes. Even they know it’s not a good look to go after desperate refugees taking an incredible risk and fleeing to the United States, in hopes that there are no cats in America and the streets are paved with cheese.

They know they don’t want to attack people who are not bothering anyone, people who are working four jobs so they can take care of their families, the few people left who might think the “American Dream” might be a thing.

So they scrape up every single example they can find of any immigrant committing a crime — ideally a crime against a white woman — and they hold it up for all to see, they yell about it, they cry #SayHerName because they can never come up with their own material, they vow to protect women from these people who are, of course, inherently monstrous. They make that the narrative. Never mind that immigrants have a lower crime rate than citizens. Nevermind that sexual assault primarily occurs between people of the same race who know one another. Reality doesn’t matter because they need these people to be villains.

Donald Trump, mind you, has been found civilly responsible for rape. He has been accused by multiple women of rape (including his ex-wife Ivana), of sexual assault, of groping. He has bragged about grabbing women by the pussy without asking. He has bragged about being the reason Dobbs was overturned. Because he is the reason Dobbs was overturned. He is the reason women in many states are being forced to have children against their will and cannot get treatment for their miscarriages. Every woman that dies or has her reproductive future decimated because of those laws is his fault. And he will make it worse because regardless of what he says now, he will absolutely use the Comstock laws to make it illegal to mail anything to do with abortion.

No one needs protection by him, but we sure as hell need protection from him.