Guess it’s getting to Donald Trump, all the talk about how his brain appears to be going. (Even more than the normal deterioration he’s been exhibiting since forever.)

He just posted this long screed on Truth Social, explaining that there is a good reason he is constantly mixing up Joe Biden’s and Barack Obama’s names, and it has nothing to do with his mental fitness or maybe he’s losing his literal actual mind under the weight of these 91 felony indictments.

He explains:

Whenever I sarcastically

That is not what “sarcastically” means. Also it’s a lie.

insert the name Obama for Biden as an indication that others may actually be having a very big influence in running our Country,

As an indication, mm hmm.

Ron DeSanctimonious and his failing campaign apparatus, together with the Democrat’s Radical Left “Disinformation Machine,” go wild saying that “Trump doesn’t know the name of our President, (CROOKED!) Joe Biden. He must be cognitively impaired.”

Ron DeSanctimonious and the Democrats always go wild like that.

No, I know both names very well, never mix them up, and know that they are destroying our Country.

He mixes them up.

Also has been mixing up Erdoğan of Turkey and Orbán of Hungary lately. And a hundred other things. His brain has always been broken, but it seems far more so these days.

Also, and as reported, I just took a cognitive test as part of my Physical Exam, and ACED it.

Sorry, we haven’t seen any recent reporting on Trump taking a new dementia test. Did he pick out “camel” again? Or are we just talking about the time (he claims) he correctly picked out “camel” five years ago?

Also ACED (a perfect score!) one taken while in the White House.

Hmmmm.

Amazing how excited he still is about his alleged (a perfect score!) repeating the words “Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.”

Biden should take one so we can determine why he wants Open Borders, No Energy Independence, A Woke Military, High Inflation, No Voter I.D., Men playing In Women’s Sports, Only Electric Cars & Trucks, A Weaponized DOJ/FBI, and so many other CRAZY things!!!

Is that why people take dementia tests?

To find out why they love open borders and no energy independence and woke military and high inflation and no voter ID and men playing women’s sports and only electric cars and trucks and weaponized DOJ/FBI and SO MANY OTHER CRAZY?

Cool.

Of course, on top of the obvious deficiencies in Donald Trump’s brain, one could reasonably theorize that what’s really happening here is that Barack Obama still lives rent-free in Trump’s brain, even all these years later. (He’s bitch-whining about repealing ObamaCare right now, y’all.)

Donald Trump has never gotten over the fact that while Barack Obama was completing one of his greatest achievements — killing Osama bin Laden — Obama was ALSO at the White House Correspondents Dinner making fun of him. (Which Trump was kind of attending as a joke, somebody else’s. He wasn’t really that important.)

And when the news cut in to announce Bin Laden’s death, on the east and west coasts it pre-empted “The Celebrity Apprentice.”

Anyway, that’s our theory. That Trump has never gotten over the way Obama humiliated him, and when Trump’s brain has reached full decomposition, just before that moment the last thought it will think will be about Obama.

We could be wrong, we guess.

