Wonkette

Wonkette

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Rosy red ASS's avatar
Rosy red ASS
2hEdited

The saddest thing is he will die and NEVER fucking pay a price for his TREASON. We will be paying it for the rest of our lives but he has NEVER and will NEVER pay a price for anything. Yeah, I realize I'm Eeyore this morning.

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Jenny, a Pinata Farmer's avatar
Jenny, a Pinata Farmer
2h

Every day I'm amazed at how scared people are of this asshole. It's unAmerican.

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