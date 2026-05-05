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Wonkette

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
1hEdited

Good day to everyone except the people gobbling up Internet clout and clicks by saying Joe Biden is old. There is nothing in the skull of America's Pilonidal Cyst here except a morass of frayed wires and raccoon urine-soaked insulation. Even the feral raccoons in his brain have left the chat. And yet he has a death cult at his very whim.

Once this decrepit, moldering dullard shuffles off his gaseous, shambling mortal coil, the subsequent power struggle is going to be intensely ugly. It'd be like a mound of bedbugs were forming a mating ball.

Murc's Law is one hell of a protection.

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2Cats2Furious's avatar
2Cats2Furious
1h

Am I still alive? Just checking.

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