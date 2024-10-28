Boris Epshteyn toddling after Poppy at that New York felony trial

Maggie Haberman, Jonathan Swan and Charlie Savage are reporting in the New York Times today that a policy proposal is swirling around in Trumpworld to do away with FBI background checks for future White House appointees to get security clearances, should he re-seize the Oval Office. Because is there anybody who Trump keeps around that could pass one? Trump sure couldn’t, probably needless to say.

An FBI background check isn’t required by law, it’s just a good fucking idea if you don’t want people with criminal exposure, or potential spies, working in the White House. But those are the only kind of people Trump wants, and when the president is a felon and con man, that’s who you get.

The proposal is reportedly being pushed by a small group including perpetual hanger-on Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn, himself indicted in Arizona in the false electors scheme. He was also arrested in 2021 for allegedly groping women in a nightclub, and in 2014 for getting into a fight in a Scottsdale bar. Only the best people!

Then there’s Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, who failed a background check during the last administration. Remember how he met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and neglected to mention that on his background check, and only got a security clearance after his father-in-law demanded it? Lying should’ve gotten him criminal charges, but, shrug. And he’s only gotten more compromised-smelling since that money he got from Prince Mohammad bin Bonesaw, the Qataris and other sus foreign sources led Jamie Raskin and Ron Wyden to recommend that the DOJ appoint him his own very special counsel just last week.

And there’s Sloppy Steve Bannon, who gets out of prison tomorrow. You know Trump will want to bring him back around, though starting December 9 he will inconveniently have to appear in court in New York to answer for that “We Build the Wall” scam he was running. What other crimes might be hiding in the layers of one of his shirts?

Then there’s Trump’s many other indicted co-conspirators, like Rudy, Mark Meadows, John Eastman and Jeffrey Clark, and ones who caught different, totally unrelated earlier charges like Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort.

FBI background checks “look at any criminal conduct; psychological conditions and personal behavior; alcohol or substance abuse; foreign contacts; personal finances and similar matters.” Is there even a single person Trump hangs out with who wouldn’t tripwire at least one or four of those categories? Plus, FBI background checks also come with the risk of more legal exposure, if someone lies on an application or the FBI uncovers other crimes while nosing around.

Trump sure can’t have that. The nosing around, that is, especially by the FBI, which is the Deep State, which is where the Obama WIRE TAPPS come from. But there will be plenty of room in the White House for more criminals, and foreign spies and their boyfriends, of course.

So … win-win?

Trump’s giant-baby looking spokes-clown Steven Cheung didn’t even deny that getting rid of FBI background checks is the plan, whining that Democrats “have weaponized the Department of Justice to attack President Trump and his supporters.” Hey, whatever happened to “you don’t have to worry about being arrested if you don’t commit any crimes” that the Republicans used to bleat about when it came to police brutality?

HOW ARE THE POLLS SO CLOSE?

[NY Times gift link]

Share

Donate one time!