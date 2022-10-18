We continue to follow Tulsi Gabbard's quest to spend time with only very reasonable and nice people who won't make fun of her and call her a traitor who spews Russian disinformation 50 times every day before breakfast. (To be entirely fair, we don't know if she had already had breakfast when she posted this tweet this morning.) This is her "new" path in life, ever since she "left" the Democratic Party "last week." Also she has a new podcast.

When we last visited our hero, she was endorsing only the most common-sense white men with ties to Nazis and white nationalists for high national office. There was Joe Kent, running for Congress as a Republican in Washington state, and there was Don Bolduc, running for Senate from New Hampshire. Also she was on the Joe Rogan podcast agreeing that it is VERY CRAZY that children are identifying as cats and using litterboxes at school.

Now, while campaigning for Bolduc, Gabbard has identified the real Nazi and it is Joe Biden. Or more specifically, she said she thinks Joe Biden and Adolf Hitler have something in common, and it's that their hearts are/were in the right place.

Speaking at a Bolduc town hall event in a town outside of Manchester on Sunday, the former Hawaii congresswoman and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate stipulated that she’s “pretty sure” both Biden and Hitler share a “mindset” of good intentions to justify authoritarian behavior, according to audio obtained by The Daily Beast.

Go on.

“And this is something that is, you know, throughout history, we look at authoritarian leaders and dictators in other countries,” Gabbard said in a tangent about Biden’s Philadelphia speech from September on anti-democratic extremism among “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans.”

Yes?

“I'm pretty sure they all believe they’re doing what’s best,” Gabbard continued. “Even Hitler thought he was doing what was best for Germany, right? For the German race. In his own mind, he found a way to justify the means to meet his end. So when we have people with that mindset, well, you know we’ve got to do whatever it takes because, as President Biden said in that speech in Philadelphia, that those who supported Trump, those who didn't vote for him are extremists and a threat to our democracy.”

Got it. She's just saying she's pretty sure Hitler meant well for the Aryan race , which is just like when Joe Biden said mean things about vile extremist seditionist MAGA trash in Philadelphia. It's amazing how she both minimized the Holocaust and incited delusional hatred against sweet old Joe Biden at the same time .

Not surprising, though, considering who she hangs out with. Antisemitism is all the rage in the MAGA crowd right now, as is utterly hallucinatory thinking.

Speaking of hallucinatory thinking and generalized bigotry, here is Tulsi Gabbard's endorsement of election-denying QAnon bigot scumbag Kari Lake for Arizona governor.

“For too long establishment leaders from both parties have sought to enrich themselves, play games, and build up their power while ignoring and even enabling the suffering of millions of hard-working Americans. Kari Lake is a leader who... (1/3)” — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@Tulsi Gabbard 🌺) 1666067354

Gabbard will also be campaigning alongside Arizona Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters this week in Arizona.

And here is Gabbard claiming the Democratic Party "racializes everything and blatantly stokes anti-white racism," oh no won't somebody think of the whites, cries Tulsi Gabbard.

“Today’s Democratic Party racializes everything and blatantly stokes anti-white racism, reducing each of us as God’s children to the color of our skin, using identity politics to tear us apart for their own political gain. Hear more on my podcast: https://t.co/dhwhfqdK27” — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@Tulsi Gabbard 🌺) 1666012056

And here's some TERFy anti-trans shit, because she's always been an anti-LGBTQ bigot too.

“Truth is not subjective. I could no longer stay in a party that thinks the truth is whatever they say it is, that denies objective reality such as the difference between men and women, and that tries to discredit or silence anyone who dares to challenge them.” — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@Tulsi Gabbard 🌺) 1666004575

“Those who deny the biological differences between a man and a woman are not only erasing women as a category of people, they’re denying the existence of objective reality, and the “truth” becomes whatever those in power want it to be. https: //t.co/y1DEKTq9T3” — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@Tulsi Gabbard 🌺) 1665667245

Not sure why she's pretending to be some kind of "independent" now.

Tulsi Gabbard is the literal embodiment of the most disgusting garbage the Republican Party has to offer. Might as well just pay the membership fee so she can get the free T-shirt and tote bag.

