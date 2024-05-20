Happy Monday!

Far be it from us to suggest Samuel Alito isn’t getting his financial advice from the very best and brightest but LOL just kidding, we are suggesting exactly that.

Derp derp derp derp derp, that New Jersey town that said 80,000 people attended their Trump rally, they are bad at counting, derp derp derp derp derp!

Booooo! Boooooo!

Not booooo! Opposite of booooo!

Here’s an absolute moron.

The Trump veep auditions are still going, badly.

Huh, guess not all the country Republicans are down with what the big fancy city Republicans are into.

TWENTY-NINE chapters of that Wonkette serial novel?

And of course there were these tabs!

And that’ll be your stories!

Tuesday’ll be some more stories, we reckon!

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?