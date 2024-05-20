Uh Oh, Is Sam Alito Getting Stock Advice From Sniffing Bud Light Boycotters' Farts?
DUMBASS IF TRUE.
Happy Monday!
Far be it from us to suggest Samuel Alito isn’t getting his financial advice from the very best and brightest but LOL just kidding, we are suggesting exactly that.
Derp derp derp derp derp, that New Jersey town that said 80,000 people attended their Trump rally, they are bad at counting, derp derp derp derp derp!
Jersey Town That Said 80,000 Went To Trump Rally Accidentally Also Counted People Who DIDN'T Go To Trump Rally
Booooo! Boooooo!
Not booooo! Opposite of booooo!
President Biden Spoke At The Morehouse College Commencement This Weekend, And It Was Wonderful
Here’s an absolute moron.
Billionaire Idiot Dan Snyder Furious To Find Out Trump/Roy Cohn Movie He Funded Not Lovable Bromantic Comedy
The Trump veep auditions are still going, badly.
Huh, guess not all the country Republicans are down with what the big fancy city Republicans are into.
Rural Republicans Somehow Not Interested In Defunding Their Public Schools To Send Rich Kids To Private Ones
TWENTY-NINE chapters of that Wonkette serial novel?
And of course there were these tabs!
And that’ll be your stories!
Tuesday’ll be some more stories, we reckon!
