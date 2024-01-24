Joe Biden had a GREAT night last night in New Hampshire.

He wasn’t even on the ballot, because New Hampshire was being a real New Crampshire in Biden’s and the DNC’s ass about giving up its “first in the nation” primary status, blah blah blah, if you want all the details, click here. The point is, Biden wasn’t on the ballot, and he still won. (Dean Phillips, meanwhile, was a giant fucking loser. More on that later!)

Meanwhile, Donald Trump won on the Republican side, but for a guy who was supposed to win this thing one million to zero while holding everybody’s balls in his hands, it was pretty weak. He beat Nikki Haley, but she still got about 43 percent of the votes.

One person who correctly assessed that Biden had a better night than Trump was Trump’s old press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who used to happily lie for him all day long, but now she is a RINO and a Milktoast. We guess this sets her free to occasionally tell the truth on Fox News, though she will have to put one (1) of her hard-earned dollars in the Fox News “told the truth” jar. (They use the proceeds to pay for pizza parties or Dominion settlements probably, dunno.)

Curious what Trump was melting down at McEnany and Fox News about during his hours-long celebratory victory tantrum on Truth Social? This:

We will transcribe, because it is really good information to savor, and it’s great to hear it from Fox News:

McENANY: This was actually a fairly good night for Joe Biden. When you look at our voter analysis, only 10 percent said I would not vote for Joe Biden if he’s the nominee. He won a plurality of voters who said he’s too old. He won a majority of voters who are upset about the Gaza war. So the divides in the Democrat Party …

Democratic.

… and this is a small sample size, but perhaps aren’t as stark as one would think. But when you look at the Republican Party, seven in 10 Nikki Haley voters said I would not vote for Trump. There was a Des Moines Register poll, 43 percent said no, I wouldn’t vote for Trump. If I’m Trump, I sit back and I exclusively focus on the general election, I take the posture of a presumptive nominee, I focus on number one, uniting the party, and number two, winning the independents, which Nikki Haley won 55 to 39 percent.

Trump viciously attacked her for that, for simply pointing out what any decent strategist would point out after last night, screaming at her to save her advice for NIKKI BIRDBRAIN. He yelled at Fox that “CNN & MSDNC TREATED MY BIG, DOUBLE DIGIT VICTORY OVER BIRDBRAIN, BETTER THAN FOX!”

Just pathetic.

Of course, Trump didn’t hear any such advice before his victory speech, or didn’t listen to it. He instead used the speech to make bizarre attacks on Haley, and even threatened that she might end up under investigation, referencing “a little stuff that she doesn’t want to talk about.” He said he had gone on that syphilitic dementia stemwinder of a tirade against Haley because “because I find in life you can’t let people get away with bullshit.” (Running against him is the bullshit, we guess.)

“Why is he so angry?” asked Haley’s people, to Politico Playbook. “For someone who’s not threatened by Nikki, he sure talks about her every chance he gets."

Playbook says a Biden campaign person texted them to say, “That’s the guy we will beat.”

So that’s fun. But does McEnany have a point? (GAH she gon’ get fired for Wonkette saying she’s got a point, sorry not sorry.)

All should read in Politico the article entitled “Donald Trump has a big problem ahead,” which came out yesterday before votes got counted in New Hampshire, so this has nothing to do with MAGA idiots soothing themselves with stories about rogue Democrats ratfucking the GOP primary against Trump.

Because he do have a problem, with moderates and independents who fucking hate his guts. Will they vote for Joe Biden? Don’t know. What if they just stay home in November?

It references the NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll old RINO McMilktoast mentioned, which said 43 percent of Haley’s supporters in Iowa wouldn’t support Trump. It references a New York Times/Siena poll from last month that has Joe Biden beating Trump among independents 50 to 38.

It has quotes from 64-year-old independent dudes in New Hampshire who say things like “I can’t vote for Trump. He’s a crook. He’s too corrupt.” And that guy voted for Trump twice.

Another person Politico describes as a “prominent and early Trump supporter” in New Hampshire, who switched to Haley this time around, said, “I don’t think I can vote for Trump.” He continued, “I vote in every election, I’ve never left a box blank. And I might have to this time.”

Or the 79-year-old independent dude named Forbes Farmer, who might vote for Nikki Haley against Joe Biden, but Trump?

“No, never,” Farmer said. “I absolutely hate Trump.”

Well then. Good thing he’s sure as hell not going to change course as he barrels toward the nomination.

Donald Trump’s failure will be America’s success.

[video via Acyn / Politico]

