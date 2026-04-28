Wonkette

Wonkette

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Fleur de Sel's avatar
Fleur de Sel
44m

Why oh why does melania insist on wearing that ridiculous style of hat? Clearly her milliner hates her (understandably). She looks like the Hamburglar.

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Ginger Lumberjack's avatar
Ginger Lumberjack
1h

He's akshually King of 15 countries including that one above the meth lab.

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