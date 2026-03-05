WELL WELL WELL, WELL WELL, WELL WELL WELL WELL.

I’m not gonna make you wait for the Noemnews (for the olds, Gary Gnu: Noem gnews is good gnews), you waited long enough already!

And now for the rest of it!

As always, there were tabs. You DO read tabs every day right? RIGHT?

As always, we are at WAR. And Pete Hegseth is a real piece of shit!

Two bad newses, one good news, it’s a trans people news roundup.

Rep. Tony Gonzales is so toxic even the looniest Republic women are yelling at him to GET OUT. So the House is like oh we will for sure investigate that you betcha (and maybe he can resign in like a year or so).

Robyn has written this same story approximately one THOUSAND times, and still while I was editing I kept popping into the chatcave EVERY PARAGRAPH like WHAAAAT and SING IT SISTER and WHAAAAT and etc.

WHAAAAT!