Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
2h

AND the horse you rode in on, KKKristi!

Reply
Share
Maelen Moonsinger's avatar
Maelen Moonsinger
2h

Of course, of all the maggoty turds in the toilet bowl, Trump had to fire the woman first.

It's like the Ayatollah getting blown up. No one can mourn Blankie Girl getting it in the head, but there are SO many other targets as well.....

Reply
Share
1 reply by Rebecca Schoenkopf
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture