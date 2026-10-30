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Wonkette

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The Wanderer's avatar
The Wanderer
2h

Disgusting little people, every fucking one of them.

And I think it's been pulled too late to change peoples' opinions or perceptions.

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ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
2h

And, as Axios first reported, this was happening as internal GOP polling showed his standing sinking dramatically as a result of the ad.

“Our numbers cratered, everyone screamed at us, I don’t want to ever repeat anything like this again,” a Ramaswamy ally says. “We could not escape it.”

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Nor should you be able to escape this shit TYVFM:

https://zeteo.com/p/vivek-ramaswamy-pulls-his-disturbing-ad

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