OK, listen, because MAGA has dealt a pretty strong counterpunch in the “who is weird” competition, and it turns out there’s an angle to the question of whether Vice President Kamala Harris is just pretending to be Black that we hopelessly woke libs haven’t even considered.

You see, the MyPillow guy — stop laughing, this a serious blog post.

You see, the MyPillow guy, Mike Lindell, el jefe de las almohadas, has this friend, a host on his “network,” who says maybe a demon is inside Kamala Harris, telling her to tell everybody she’s Black. Also demons are causing us woke libs to call these MAGA weirdos total fucking weirdos.

Now look, we know what you’re thinking: Kamala Harris was born to a Black Jamaican man and an Indian woman, which means her heritage is Black Jamaican on her father’s side and Indian on her mother’s side. That’s why she says (at the same time!) that she is Indian-American and Black.

We also know the other thing you’re thinking: that these people are total fucking weirdos, and they shouldn’t be allowed within 1,500 feet of schools or sharp objects.

But have you even considered that it might be demons?

As RawStory explains, on Lindell TV there is a show called “Let’s Talk About It,” the premise of which (we assume) is that they talk about it. It is hosted by a person named Will Johnson, so we’re gonna reckon he’s the chief talker about-er.

He, a Black man, think’s it’s just fine that Donald Trump is out here telling people that Kamala Harris recently “turned Black.”

Here’s what he said (the video is on Rumble and we don’t give one fuck about trying to find a way to embed it here):

"How about we get Kamala Harris to do a DNA test like […] Elizabeth Warren?"

Get it? Because Harris “identifies” as “Indian,” just like Elizabeth Warren! Ha ha!

Not sure if he understands that we’re talking about two different kinds of “Indian,” or that there’s literally no confusion over where Harris’s mom, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, was born. (Chennai, India.)

(Johnson also of course performatively mispronounces Harris’s name, because there are Black people on the MAGA side who are more than willing to put a Black face on white supremacy.)

"Then we'll put it to rest. She comes back, and she's a little bit more Black than Elizabeth Warren is Indian, then we'll, OK, go, she can be Black half the time."

As if degenerate MAGA pigs get to decide when and where Vice President Harris is “allowed” to “be Black.” Fuck you, losers.

But in case anyone is confused: Harris’s father is a Black Afro-Jamaican man named Donald Harris, and her late mother, again, was born in India. That’s literally half and half, AKA biracial. (White supremacist MAGA creeps have tried to seize on the fact that Harris has a long-ago ancestor who was a white slaveowner in Jamaica of Irish descent. We don’t know if they’re truly so pigfucking stupid that they don’t understand why that doesn’t actually help their case, but we’re going to assume solid maybe.)

Johnson continued, saying that Harris thinking she can “identify” as different races (AKA her literal heritage) is just like crazy leftists saying a man can identify as a woman. You betcha.

Then Johnson addressed the fact that for some unknown reason, people are calling weird gross MAGA people weird and gross:

“And then they say we are the weird ones — we're the weird ones because we don't want to go along with the insanity.”

They are indeed saying the bizarre MAGA shut-ins and perverts are the weird ones.

“And the reason why — and I’ve been saying this ever since they started saying that we are weird — is because it’s a demonic spirit. And I know a lot of people don’t like to hear that, but it’s true. How else can you explain this insanity?”

It has to be demons.

"These people have lost their everlasting mind, and they want us to play along. I'm not going to, and you're not gonna force me to play along with your insanity. These people have a mental illness that's being controlled by a demonic spirit."

OK let’s make sure we’re getting all this.

Demons are making Kamala Harris “identify” as Black, just like a man can now “identify” as a woman.

Demons are also making liberals call MAGA people weird.

All of that just sounds right and normal and non-weird. Not sure how Kamala Harris is gonna come back from this one.

Wow.

