Wonkette

Wonkette

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Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
1h

Questions here. Not too busy yet, but that’s going to change fast.

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

Breaking news!

Harry has a new cat neighbor. Ever since Daisy and her family moved out we have been hoping the next people to move in would be cat people. Our wish came true.

And it’s a tuxie! This was the only pic I could grab before the new kitty left the window, the people are still moving in and today the blinds are closed. But I hope that soon Harry will notice his new neighbor and a friendship will begin.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-252223951?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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