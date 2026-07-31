Wonkette

Wonkette

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Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
2h

Working. Slow right now, that’ll change soon. Tell me what’s in your liquor cabinet, I’ll make a cocktail out of it.

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

There are abandoned buildings scattered throughout Forest Hill Park, public bathrooms that were left to rot and be taken over by graffiti and plant life.

I find them randomly on my excursions and they can be a little creepy. This one was deep in the park.

Lets zoom in on that graffiti.

Yeah, no thank you, this is not a place I would go looking for “FREE LOVE”, I didn’t stay in that location too long!

https://substack.com/profile/155618292-ziggywiggy/note/c-305695945?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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