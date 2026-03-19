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Wonkette

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Eileen's avatar
Eileen
2h

"Tulsi climbed Dumbfuck Mountain and planted a flag."

Once again, EVAN NAILS IT!

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3 replies
Tom65's avatar
Tom65
2h

"What would you say you do here?"

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