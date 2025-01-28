tabs gif by Martini Glambassador!

Good morning, it is day nine of Trump 2.0? Only however many to go.

Some news:

Wonkette was able to figure out in real time that Donald Trump and MAGA were full of shit, and that it was Trump who caved to the president of Colombia, and not the other way around. Alas, the mainstream media is finally starting to pick up on it, far too late, after the damage is done. [Bloomberg]

On that note, if you are a Beltway/mainstream journalist, or if you love one, could you please sit yourself/them down in front of The Apprentice — the movie, not the show? — and review how Donald Trump would be absolutely nothing today if Roy Cohn hadn’t taught him three simple rules for life and business, rules he follows precisely at all times? Two of them are “deny everything” and “always declare victory!” Because if we all (mainstream journos) understood that, then maybe we (mainstream journos) wouldn’t get rolled every single fucking time by this shit. [JustWatch]

Who’s a piece of shit? GOP Senator Thom Tillis, who apparently was the secret senator who assured Danielle Hegseth, Pete Hegseth’s former sister-in-law, that it would matter if she put herself out there and exposed herself to risk and told what she knew about Hegseth’s history of reportedly abusive behavior toward his ex-wife, and of course, more about his apparently prolific drunkenness. Tillis, of course, was the 50th Republican vote for Hegseth. [Wall Street Journal]

Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse thinks we should all “chill” about rumors he might vote to confirm his longtime law school buddy Robert F. Kennedy Jr. This is why Sheldon Whitehouse doesn’t get an exception in the “all old white Democratic dudes need to retire” plan for saving American democracy. [WPRI]

Hey, you know what Donald Trump and MAGA hate more than anything? Jesus. In case you missed it at my Friday place! Subscribe, share, read! [The Moral High Ground]

Navajo Nation people in Arizona would like Trump’s ICE pig thugs to stop fucking bothering them, please. [CNN]

Speaking of, we guess Trump is upset that his Nazi deportation campaign looks way weaker and sadder than he imagined in his two-fingered masturbation fantasies, so ICE has been given a quota of 1,200 to 1,500 arrests per day, 75 per field office. And make them snazzy! These fuckers are such losers and failures, we give it two weeks before they’re trying to set up some kind of Amway party/MLM-style deportation system. “If I deport 10 people, and each one of THOSE people deports 10 people, and each one of THOSE people deports 10 people …” [Washington Post]

Google knows how to lick that ass, will remove the real name of the Gulf of Mexico and replace it with “Hi I’m Google And I’m Lickin’ That Ass,” just kidding “Gulf of America.” To be clear, the real name will remain in Google Maps for users in Mexico, but people accessing from neither country will see both names, so they can all laugh at what a cowardly, sad little crybaby weenus Donald Trump is every time they look at maps. [CNBC]

One of Trump’s recently pardoned J6ers managed to go ahead and get himself killed by the cops, so that is a sad story that’s gonna be on our mind for at least four minutes. [Fox 59]

Another one of Trump’s recently pardoned J6ers in Texas is still in law enforcement’s crosshairs, for alleged online solicitation of a minor. [ABC 13 Houston]

One of Trump’s J6ers who got a commutation, not a pardon, Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, who was convicted of seditious conspiracy against the United States, got to sit onstage with Trump at his rally this weekend in Vegas. [Right Wing Watch]

Did we ever tell y’all to make this Beans, Greens and Grains recipe? It’s really less of a “recipe” and more of a “formula.” Beans? A can of any kind. Greens? A bunch of any kind. Grains? She suggests quinoa, long grain white rice, or a combo of both. Toppings? Fuckin’ whatever. I did it with soft-boiled eggs and hot sauce and a little grated parmesan and chili crisp and holy shit, just so easy and healthy and delicious. [NYT recipes]

OK we’ll finish there. See you for more stories!

