Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joel Applegate's avatar
Joel Applegate
1h

Thanks to the Wonkette for raising my awareness of the word "cromulent." Funny, I'd never seen it before, but have run across it twice in the last week.

Reply
Share
KathyintheWallowas's avatar
KathyintheWallowas
38m

just signed into Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley's Oregon Town Hall instead of the Feculent Peritonitis State of the Patootunion.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture