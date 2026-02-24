Ooh, it’s not only today’s Wonkette roundup, but also a special programming note! Join us at Wonkette tonight around 7:45 PM Eastern for our Not Trump’s State of the Union Spectacular. Evan has scheduled a livestream of a Bad Bunny alternate State of the Union for us to watch and gab about instead of whatever lying lies That Man inflicts on the nation. (Actual appearance of Bad Bunny not guaranteed).

Also, we were tickled by this Bluesky message from NPR’s White House correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben.

It’s the law, she says, and DC Police have been advised. “Debacle,” “fiasco,” and “fuck-tussle” are perfectly cromulent alternatives.

As for the rest of the day in Wonkland, we started the day with Tabs, as one does, with a cute cat on a sled and also the US women’s hockey team.

Robyn left us shocked, shocked to learn that Kristi Noem told a very “true” but almost certainly fabricated story about a scary immigrant who was a cannibal who was so insanely dangerous that when he was deported, he tried to eat his own arms. Well of course that never happened.

Mike Huckabee told Tucker Carlson a children’s Bible story about how God would be pleased if Israel were to take over all the land in the Middle East if it wanted to, although he added that Israel doesn’t want to do that. For some reason, Arab leaders in the region thought that was irresponsible talk coming from the US ambassador to Israel.

Is Donald Trump going to start a war with Iran next week to improve his ratings? Nobody knows! That’s what makes him so “fun”!

Nobody has to wear jeans the way Big Media pretends they have to, in case anyone was wondering about that!

The Trump administration’s attempt to bring criminal charges against Democratic senators who restated basic military policy (don’t follow illegal orders) has completely collapsed, and now Jeanine “Boxwine” Pirro would like you to forget that ever happened. This is being seen as a setback to Trump’s efforts to have the six executed.

And that’s almost a wrap for Wonkette today, except of course that we’re looking forward to you joining us a little before 8:00 Eastern so we can all not watch Trump’s dumb speech together.

