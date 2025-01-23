In the first days of Trumpuary, The Leader took aim at discrimination. Against white men. Among other things in a massive list of invoked and revoked Executive Orders, the felon con man president revoked Executive Order 11246, signed by Lyndon Johnson in 1965, banning discrimination in hiring practices in federal government contracting. Pity he couldn’t revoke the Fair Housing Act, the one that got him his first taste of the Deep State when he was so racist to tenants, he got sued by Nixon. That one might take a week or two.

And, look, he dissolved the US Council on Transnational Organized Crime, too. International organized crime, not a problem. Ross Ulbricht, multinational drug dealer, the kind The Leader once said should get the death penalty, no big deal. But diversity in the workplace, EMERGENCY!

Not only did he order diversity, equity and inclusion efforts (that is the bad “DEI”) across the government be shut down by 5 p.m. yesterday, he created a shadow HR for reporting BADTHINK, cribbing a page from Mao’s book to compel civil servants to self-confess and turn in others they suspected of being class enemies, putting loyalty to the party above all else. UNGOOD. He appointed as head of the the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission a lady whose top priority is “rooting out unlawful DEI-motivated race and sex discrimination.” And every federal agency was ordered to send out a notice like this one from the Department of Homeland Security:

Colleagues, We are taking steps to close all agency Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEIA) offices and end all DEIA-related contracts in accordance with President Trump's Executive Orders titled “Ending Radical And Wasteful Government DEI Programs And Preferencing” and “Initial Rescissions Of Harmful Executive Orders And Actions.” These programs divide Americans by race, waste taxpayer dollars, and result in shameful discrimination. We are aware of efforts by some in government to disguise these programs by using coded or imprecise language. If you are aware of a change in any contract description or personnel position description since November 5, 2024, to obscure the connection between the contract and DEIA or similar ideologies, please report all facts and circumstances to DEIAtruth@opm.gov within 10 days. There will be no adverse consequences for timely reporting this information. However, failure to report this information within 10 days will result in adverse consequences. Thank you for your attention to this important matter.

What might that coded language be? Nobody knows! Vagueness is important to fascism. Precise language is critical to the law.

DEI web pages were deleted across every government agency, and Spanish-language government pages were also taken offline.

Andrew Ferguson, the incoming head of the FTC, took the un-diversity statement even further, opining that DEI

divides people into castes on the basis of immutable characteristics, and treats them as caste members rather than as individuals. It stokes tensions by elevating race and other immutable characteristics above merit and excellence. It promotes invidious discrimination. And it violates federal and natural law.

This is the opposite of reality, of course, and all the things the bigots say when trying to defend sexism, racism, and homophobia. It’s NATURAL LAW. Just another euphemism for pretending they aren’t motivated solely by pure white supremacist Christian bigotry.

And, one of the biggest protected classes is veterans, who overwhelmingly supported Trump.

The people whom the government serves, who pay taxes, are diverse.

Ironic from the people who said it was ableist to criticize Elon’s Nazi salute, from a president who appointed a poker player with no management or tax law experience to head the IRS, a boozehound sex offender who ran veterans charities into the ground to head the department of Defense, a guy who succeeded only because he inherited millions from his daddy while he was still in short pants.

Trump plans to attack private companies that have diversity efforts too, demanding federal agencies identify “up to nine potential civil compliance investigations.” Nice and vague, so that companies will pre-comply and even over-comply in an effort to stay out of his crosshairs, just like Meta, McDonald’s, Amazon and so on already have. But many companies are not yet complying, because as Robyn pointed out the other day, diversity programs don’t just exist to hurt the delicate feelings of insecure heterosexual white men. They exist to keep companies from getting fucking sued for things that can’t be executive-ordered away, because the Civil Rights Act still exists. And because it helps companies’ bottom lines. Consumer-product companies like Proctor and Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, and Johnson & Johnson are notably not complying, because diversity helps them sell people stuff. Which company will have the advantage selling Hispanic mothers diapers: a company with a diverse marketing team, or one whose marketing teams are a bunch of Christopher Rufo clones?

Speaking of Christopher Rufo, he is the big brain genius behind inventing controversy over “critical race theory.” He got his start harassing unhoused people in Seattle, until he got the idea to start targeting diversity programs. As he wrote to a reporter at the New Yorker,

‘Political correctness’ is a dated term and, more importantly, doesn’t apply anymore. It’s not that elites are enforcing a set of manners and cultural limits, they’re seeking to reengineer the foundation of human psychology and social institutions through the new politics of race. It’s much more invasive than mere ‘correctness,’ which is a mechanism of social control, but not the heart of what’s happening. The other frames are wrong, too: ‘cancel culture’ is a vacuous term and doesn’t translate into a political program; ‘woke’ is a good epithet, but it’s too broad, too terminal, too easily brushed aside. ‘Critical race theory’ is the perfect villain.

His thinkpieces in the City Journal caught the eye of Tucker Carlson, who had him on, and that brought him to Trump’s attention. A new repackaging of the same old prejudices that white supremacists have been trotting out for decades.

He and his Thai wife are both children of immigrants, by the way.

Online, Rufo cock-a-doodled his success.

WILL STANCIL: Guys when Chris Rufo and Trump say “We're destroying DEI, we're salting the earth underneath it” and they're repealing regulations that reach back to 1965, they're not talking about corporate diversity trainings. They are talking about civil rights

CHRISTOPHER F. RUFO: [Grinning Chad meme]

The enshittification will continue until morale improves!

Just kidding, they don’t care about morale.

[Huffpost/ New Yorker archive link]

