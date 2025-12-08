Do you enjoy videos of people trying to make a cat take a bath, and it sounds like the cat is protesting in people language?

Then you will love watching last night’s 60 Minutes interview with Lesley Stahl and departing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene! It’s all less than 14 minutes, so let’s party boss, why not?

Reminder: Lesley Stahl is an actual journalist, not a YouTube one. You might think as a self-described “unhinged Zionist” Bari Weiss, now CBS’s news editor, would not want to give a woman known to ramble about Jewish Space Lasers a platform, but guess she’s glad to watch her leave.

Stahl reminds us that Greene got her start as the loudest howler in the MAGA monkey house, claiming that 9/11 was an inside job and the Parkland shooting was staged. And Greene reminds us that her first cracks with Trump came over his bombing of Iran on behalf of Israel, not the Epstein Files, though she claims that and the threats that followed were the final straw.

Remember when Elon Musk had that falling out with Trump, and suddenly remembered the guy had been best friends with Jeffrey Epstein? Greene has just now noticed how very close Trump has been to Saudi Arabia and Mohammed Bin Salman, and former members of Al Qaeda. And Trump had the balls to Truth Social that SHE was a TRAITOR at the same time he was having a love-fest with MOOSLIM New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani! (Speaking of Trump’s Truth Social-ing, just wait for his latest about MTG, which we will put at the bottom of this post.)

And the woman who herself helped incite who-knows-how-many death threats against Parkland shooting survivors, hospitals treating trans children, who supported January 6 pardons, etc., is now surprised to notice how fucking violent MAGA is after Trump called her a traitor. She got a “pipe bomb threat” at her house, and her son got death threats. And then when she Karen-ed to the manager, JD Vance, and to Trump, no shits were given! Vance said he’d look into it, and then Trump responded in a way she “will keep private” but “wasn’t very nice” and “extremely unkind.”

Him? You do not say! To her, Christian lamb of a woman? After all those farts he gave for Mike Pence while Trump supporters were trying to hang him, for herself she expected better manners? Really, lady?

Trump: Who? Who’s that? Nobody cares!

On November 14, Greene posted screenshots on Twitter that she claims were texts to Trump and “Natalie” (presumably human printer Harp), advising them to “lean in” on Bill Clinton in the Epstein files (which, no shit, even Epstein himself in 2019 told Steve Bannon would be Trump’s plan):

She wrote: “Check the flight logs of Epstein’s plane. Bill Clinton is in there 26 times! Hillary too!! For many of us releasing, [sic] the Epstein files has always been for the women who were victims of Jeffrey Epstein, but also because we believed that Democrat bad guys like the Clintons were entangled and involved with him.”

Yeah yeah, Bill Clinton took four trips on the plane, thinking he was saving carbon by hitching a ride for his AIDS initiative with an aggressively ingratiating guy who was going to the same places anyway: one trip to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa. There were stops, which is where MTG gets the “26” from. And Bill got a backrub! Unlike chaste, godly Donald Trump, who would never.

Buuuut, Bill and Epstein never partied together, much less countless times over 15 years, and Bill distanced himself in a hurry after Epstein’s first arrest. Hillary Clinton does not appear to be in the files at all. Though it wouldn’t be surprising if they’d met. Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and the Clintons attended Trump’s 1993 wedding to Marla Maples, so maybe Epstein lent Hillary a hankie during the part when everyone was sobbing because of how romantic it was.

Greene says Trump’s explanation for the coverup to her was that it was going to “hurt people.” The only logical explanation is Trump covering up for Bill and Hillary’s baby-adrenochrome pizza parlor! The women who were raped at 14 were the ones who got hurt, Greene said she told Trump. “People will get hurt. I don’t know what that means, I don’t know who they are.” Tim Curry voice: I’ll give you one guess!

Dance break! Anything with Epstein in it needs a dance break.

And so anyway, yes, MTG, the dame who voted against reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act, just now realized MAGA don’t give one shit about women. Especially her! The president who’s been accused of forcibly grabbing at least 26 women’s parts without their consent is not concerned about child rape victims.

Hey, didn’t Greene claim over a year ago that she’d compiled a bipartisan dossier on the boner secrets of other perverts in Congress, which she was going to release if they did not let her alleged-pervert pal Matt Gaetz become the attorney general? He is still not attorney general, so what happened to those files? Maybe she could release them as a Christmas gift!

And Marjorie Taylor Greene is shocked that Trump abandoned his promise to put America First and has taken to war-industrial-complex-stoking, overseas meddling and sucking up to oil-rich Muslims, crypto elites, and Big Pharma. And after all of that screaming about Dr. Anthony Fauci — who Trump could have fired all along, and never did, she neglected to note — now Trump has left the COVID vaccine on the market! That is notable about the whole RFK Jr. schtick, how the dummies went for him because they were riled up about the COVID vaccine, and his CDC is still recommending it while going after Tylenol.

Anyway, finally, Lesley Stahl got sick of Greene’s crap. Was it not she, Marjorie Taylor Greene, who made her own fame as a screaming troll, hollering at Joe Biden during the State of the Union and chiding Jasmine Crockett about her eyelashes? That is what Lesley Stahl wanted to know.

Well, reverse UNO, Lesley Stahl! You are the real insulter! said Greene. So much for the party of personal responsibility.

Greene was not done with Trump, whose platform she still claims to support, other than in the ways she doesn’t. She slammed him some more on The Affordability, which Trump reportedly and apparently still believes he can gaslight America into believing is not a problem.

And she dished that House Republicans make fun of how Trump behind his back all the time — specifically how he talks — and once mocked her for being such a dogged supporter of his. Meow!

It is MAGA’s biggest schisms laid bare: the supporters who sincerely believed Trump would park Air Force One and give everybody healthcare. The Zionists and the Groypers, and the evangelicals praying for the rapture who are a bit of both! There’s the MAGAs who are able to shut out and excuse away evidence that Trump is all over those Epstein Files (and P.S., strong evidence Epstein was passing Russia kompromat on Trump) and MAGAs who apparently support him because he is a pussgrabber. And also the divide among House Republicans, between those who are pigs in shit who do nothing but rubber-stamp every single thing Trump does, and the go-getters who want to cash in and get out of the slop before the roosters come home.

They are all awful. But it is fun when they fight!

Here is Trump’s latest response to Greene in all its glory:

Truly incredible.

