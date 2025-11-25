Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
gnomemansanisland's avatar
gnomemansanisland
3h

She left the Catholic Church over sex abuse and became an Evangelical. Good thing sex abuse never happens with that branch of Christianity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Tom65's avatar
Tom65
3h

So long, and thanks for all the fish!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
714 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture