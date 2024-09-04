Well, that’s a shame. The “Awards Gala” Old Treasontits McGee had on the schedule for September 5 at his Bedminster golf club and ex-wife cemetery has been “postponed indefinitely.”

So you all will just have to wait to find out who got the gold for Best Bludgeoning with a Flagpole, Excellence In Noose-Tying, and Poop-Smearing Artistic Expression.

Kidding, unfortunately there were to be no actual awards handed out, the event was to “honor and celebrate the twenty defendants who contributed to the powerful ‘Justice For All’ song” and raise money for the January 6th defendants. After Trump subtracted the expenses of holding an open-bar event at the most expensive country club in town, of course.

But at least the song is a banger!

Oops, wrong “Justice For All” link. The Trump version is not a banger. It is the imprisoned rioters singing the National Anthem interspersed with Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, on top of a note played on a keyboard. Low energy, sad. Link if you want it.

Anyway, for the low price of $1,500 for a general admission ticket or $50,000 for a VIP table, gala attendees would have gotten a chance to win a plaque, not even their own plaque. There’d be an open bar, but no dinner, just hors d’oeuvres. But they would have gotten to meet such MAGA spokesmodels as double-indicted disbarred lawyer Roodles Giuliani, Rumble-show-haver Hannah Faulkner, UFC fighter Colby Covington, and Barron Trump’s self-proclaimed “best friend” Bo Loudon (though the two best friends don’t seem to have ever taken a picture standing next to each other). Also a guy named Anthony Raimondi, a podcaster who claims to be the nephew of Lucky Luciano and member of the Colombo crime family who says he helped poison Pope John Paul I, because these people are a Mad Lib from hell.

Wonder what happened? Could organizers not find enough people to pay $1,500 for the privilege of such fine company? Or perhaps it was because people with a criminal record hanging out at Trump’s club would not look too good for sentencing two weeks from today, or for his forthcoming-at-some-point trial in DC?

Or maybe it was postponed because celebrating criminals is not a high moral turpitude vibe for the New Jersey liquor board, which has a hearing pending to potentially take away the liquor licenses of Bedminster and Pine Neck Colts Neck golf club in Monmouth County, on account of their owner being a felon with no morals and all. (Trump lawyers insist HE doesn’t own his clubs, his LLCs do. Buona fortuna with that argument, hyuk!)

A ‘gala’ probably wouldn’t look great to voters either, to be reminded of the whole riot thing.

But the primary planner, Sarah McAbee, told the New York Times’s Alan Feuer that the real reason was “security.”

“I want you to know that we fought until the absolute last minute to have the event,” she texted. “But there were multiple issues outside of our control, the main one being safety concerns of attendees and staff.”

Safety concerns, really, lady? Sarah’s husband, Roland McAbee, is a serving a 70-month sentence for five felonies for his January 6 activities. He was on medical leave from his job as a sheriff's deputy in Tennessee (as in, getting paid taxpayer dollars) when he went to the Capitol dressed in a shirt with a Three Percenter insignia, the word “SHERIFF,” and armed with brass-knuckle-lined gloves. He fought Capitol police for hours in the Lower West Terrace Tunnel, beating an officer with the brass knuckles, and holding the officer down while others beat him, giving the officer a concussion and multiple injuries that sent him to the hospital.

McAbee, circled (FBI)

Before his job in Tennessee, McAbee worked for the Knox County Sheriff's Office and the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office in Georgia, where he was disciplined for taunting inmates with pepper spray.

TRUMP WANTED TO THROW HIM AN AWARDS GALA.

Yeah, Trump would probably not like people to be reminded of all of that.

