Convicted felon and ginormous loser Donald Trump, the losingest loser who ever lost, opened his cry hole on Sunday night, and what came out was the giant wail of a toddler who has been told to turn off “Daniel Tiger” because it’s his bedtime.

Trump was not upset about having to turn off “Daniel Tiger,” because he’s a big boy who can watch TV whenever he wants, Mom. No, he’s upset because his and Kamala Harris’s campaign have hit an impasse in negotiations to set the rules of the candidates’ televised debate scheduled for September 10.

Initially, the rules of the upcoming debate on ABC were supposed to match the agreed-upon rules for the June debate on CNN. But the two campaigns have apparently been discussing at least a couple of changes. According to Politico, Harris’s people want the candidates’ microphones to be on for the entire debate, while Trump’s team wants the mics muted for one candidate when it is the other’s turn to speak, as they were in June.

What is the solution? If you’re Trump, it’s to post on your dumb personal social media site that oh yeah, well if you can’t get your way, maybe you just won’t show up for the debate on ABC at all, how do you like them apples, not that Trump has ever eaten an apple or could even recognize one on sight:

“Brazil.”

“Liddle’ George Slopodopolus.”

Kamala’s best friend?

The Politico piece also quotes dueling taunts from members of each campaign. Harris’s media adviser Brian Fallon said that “Trump’s handlers prefer the muted microphone because they don’t think their candidate can act presidential for 90 minutes on his own.” Which is correct, as years of bitter experience have taught the rest of the planet.

Trump adviser Jason Miller countered that if Harris “isn’t smart enough to repeat the messaging points her handlers want her to memorize, that’s their problem.” Meow.

This is not the first time Trump has threatened to back out of this debate, which was scheduled back when Joe Biden was still the Democratic nominee. In the early weeks after Biden dropped out of the race and Harris took his place, Trump and his team made some noise about not showing up because they had agreed to debate Joe Biden on ABC on September 10, not Kamala Harris, and also Trump is suing George Stephanopoulos for being mean and nasty to him, therefore UNFAIR! CONFLICT OF INTEREST! SOMETHING SOMETHING!

The Harris campaign responded that its candidate would be there on September 10 as agreed, and if Trump wanted to chicken out, well, bawk bawk bawk bawk bawk.

Trump quickly relented on that occasion. Now he’s pulling his tried-and-true negotiating tactic of whining about fairness and trying to change the terms of the deal at the last minute and threatening to take his ball and go home if he doesn’t get his way.

As Politico points out, Trump had no problem with mics being hot the entire debate against Biden back in 2020. We also recall hot mics in 2016, when the orange one kept interrupting Hillary Clinton when he wasn’t busy stalking her across the stage like an aggressive chihuahua. What has changed?

Well, Trump is older and more incoherent, and having to face off against a Black woman and former prosecutor whose track record of sharp and unnerving questioning of public officials is long established probably has him pooping in his adult girdle.

Our prediction is that Trump caves on this one eventually, Harris goads him into acting like a jackass onstage, which is a very short trip anyway, and unless he really goes nuts and calls her the “N”-word on national television — would anyone be shocked? — this whole thing has next to no impact on the race, even at the margins with the allegedly undecided voters who Frank Luntz still somehow manages to dig up every election cycle.

But we’ve been wrong before.

