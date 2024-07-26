SHOT:

It is Vice President Kamala Harris out on the campaign trail yesterday, on her way to her bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which was already kind of ceremonially being treated like a meeting between two heads of state, even as President Joe Biden had his own bilateral with Bibi.

Harris said Trump had previously agreed to a September 10, “now he’s backpedaling, but I’m ready. And I think the voters deserve to see the splitscreen that exists in this race on the debate stage. And so, I’m ready, LET’S GO.”

LET’S GO, she said.

All week long, Trump has been hemming and hawing and trying to find reasons to get out of debating Kamala Harris. The network is wrong, it is ABC instead of Fox, the debate is too cold, the debate is too warm, the debate is too RIGGED, the debate is too STOLLEN, whatever.

Was Trump … ?

“Afraid,” responded Transporation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on CNN.

Of course he’s afraid. He’s especially afraid of strong Black women.

Here’s your CHASER:

It is a statement from Steven Cheung, the man who’s paid to drink Trump’s bathwater to see how good his fartbubbles taste.

“Given the continued political chaos surrounding Crooked Joe Biden and the Democrat Party … “

I’m sorry, chaos?

“general election debate details cannot be finalized until Democrats formally decide on their nominee.”

Oh OK. Because of how that’s all up in the air.

“There is a strong sense by many in the Democrat Party — namely Barack Hussein Obama —

LOL.

“that Kamala Harris ia a Marxist fraud who cannot beat President Trump, and they are still holding out for someone ‘better.’”

Bless their hearts, at the time it was already being reported that the Obama endorsement is just around the corner, and that Obama and Harris have been talking this whole time, but we understand why all the wishful thinking, considering how weak the Republican ticket now is with the babbling dementia patient and Couchy Smurf.

By the way, the full Obama endorsement happened this morning:

Isn’t that just the fuckin’ best?

But anyway, Trumpworld is ketchup-throwing, shitting itself terrified. What was that thing Chrissy Teigen said about Trump that one time?

That’s the one.

Acyn from Meidas Touch made this compilation of yesterday’s rapid succession of events: Kamala Harris saying Trump is very BAWK BAWK BAWK; then Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt saying LIAR LIAR LIAR! on Newsmax about Kamala Harris; and Trump pulling out like five seconds later.

LMAO, chickenshit.

Acyn provides one more funny video, it is of Sean Hannity. Y’all know how Sean Hannity is probably the stupidest person in the whole entire Fox News lineup, at least in the eyes of Rupert? Here is Hannity reporting first that Trump is weenus-ing out of the debates, and immediately afterward reporting that Barack and Michelle Obama are about to endorse Kamala Harris, apparently blissfully ignorant of how the press release from Trump (above) is full of masturbation wishes and excuses that there is CHAOS! in the Democrats, and Obama is looking for somebody new to endorse, and that Trump can‘t possibly commit to debates until that’s all sorted.

To be fair, it’s possibly Hannity knows all that, and he’s just intentionally misleading his senile idiot viewers.

In summary and in conclusion:

BAWK BAWK BAWK BAWK BAWK BAWK BAWK.

[videos via Acyn]

