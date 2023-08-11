Wonkette Email Of News For Aug. 11, 2023!
It’s Friday, as you might’ve deduced. So let’s kick off the weekend with some Tabs.
Republican House Rep. James Comer thinks he knows what hotness is.
This settlement deserves a single-finger salute.
Stop, look, and listen, the Wonkette Michigan shindig is changing location due to rain.
Let’s assume, just for a moment, that Clarence Thomas is a dishonest man.
It’s really not a big shock.
Hey, there is such a thing as a free lunch!
Hawaii is on fire, and yes, it’s because of climate change.
Yes, Hawaii Fires Related To Climate Change. What Part Of Earth ISN'T Affected By Climate?
DeSantis still working hard to lose the Republican primary.
IMPEACH … Not The President Hunter Biden!
It’s Cocktail-O-Clock for people who say “Cocktail-O-Clock!”
Welcome to Wonkette Vacation Hours, With This Week's Cocktail, Basil Mead Gin And Tonics!
That’s a wrap! See you next week.
If you’ve already donated, please ignore this button. If you haven’t, here’s this button.
Follow Stephen Robinson on Bluesky and Threads.
Subscribe to his YouTube channel for more fun content.
Catch SER on his podcast, The Play Typer Guy.