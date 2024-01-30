What did we learn today, Wonkpals? First SER had your morning news roundup, tabs!

It kept coming and coming and coming ALL DAY, you’re lucky we didn’t shove five posts at you. ALL they are talking about is stupid shit about Taylor Swift!

This is what they want.

and

Republican women being bad at life again :/

and

and also too

The list of “evidence” is actually shocking.

Maria Bartiromo would like more war.

Everybody say hi and bye to Joe. No, the bad Joe.

See you bright and early tomorrow for tabs!