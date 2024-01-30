Wonkette News of Today: Alina Habba, Maria Bartiromo, and Boebs bringing joy and sunshine to our lives!
What did we learn today, Wonkpals? First SER had your morning news roundup, tabs!
It kept coming and coming and coming ALL DAY, you’re lucky we didn’t shove five posts at you. ALL they are talking about is stupid shit about Taylor Swift!
Fox News Idiots In Pantloading Panic Over Taylor Swift Going To Super Bowl, It Is Hilarious
This is what they want.
LIVE: Let’s Impeach Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas, Sure Beats Governing!
Republican women being bad at life again :/
You Can't Expect GOP Rep. Maria Salazar To Remember What Bills She Did Or Didn't Vote For When She's Busy Taking Credit For Them
The list of “evidence” is actually shocking.
St. Louis Prosecutor Would Like To Free Marcellus Williams Instead Of Executing Him, *Just Because He's Innocent*
Maria Bartiromo would like more war.
Maria Bartiromo Just Asking If Troops Too Busy Practicing Transgender Pronoun Flashcards To See Drones Coming
Everybody say hi and bye to Joe. No, the bad Joe.
See you bright and early tomorrow for tabs!