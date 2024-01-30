This weekend, there was a drone attack on a US military base in northeastern Jordan called Tower 22, which killed three American troops and wounded more than 40 others. Iranian-backed militants have claimed responsibility for the attack, but Iran swears it personally had nothing to do with it. It’s one of those things that seems to threaten to pull the United States into a wider war in the Middle East, though President Joe Biden appears adamant that’s not going to happen. (Trigger-happy Republican jizz hawks in Congress are not happy about that.)

When you look at it from one angle, it sure does seem like a lot of militants backed by Iran would like to suck the United States into war, and have been trying ever since the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel. (There have been 163 other attacks on American forces since that day.) And when you think about who Iran is allied with — in particular Russia — it’s enough to get your spidey senses tingling. But that’s a discussion for another day.

Joe Biden said today that he’s decided how he’s going to retaliate, though he didn’t see fit to gossip with reporters about it. There are a number of ways he could respond, and many articles on the subject.

How did this happen? It had to do with the drone defense systems. An American drone was on its way back to the base when the enemy drone struck. It appears they were both coming at the same time, really. The automatic response to the incoming drone was turned off, because they didn’t want to shoot down the American drone.

There’s more to it, but that’s the shortest version we could type.

But is it possible that the drone was able to hit the American base because the Americans were too busy practicing their transgender pronoun flashcards? We are just asking.

Is it possible the drone was able to hit the American base because it was woke, which probably makes it a larger target on radar?

“Well, maybe they’re focused too much on DEI,” said squeaking Fox Business rage muppet Maria Bartiromo, a fucking idiot, to Texas Republican seditionist Rep. August Pfluger. (DEI stands for “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion,” if you are not a lunatic Fox News viewer who is spending the few remaining years you have on earth shitting your Depends over the existence of people who are different from you. They are pretty sure all their most beloved places are now full of DEI, including the military and Chick-Fil-A.)

“There’s a concern at the FBI because they’re dropping the FBI special agent requirements in the name of DEI,” said Bartiromo, about what we are sure is a real concern. “I’m just wondering if that has anything to do with missing an important drone that just killed three of our heroes, Congressman.”

She’s just wondering if that has anything to do with missing an important drone that just killed three of our heroes, Congressman.

Because she’s a goddamned moron.

Loading video

Did they miss the drone because they were replacing all the “ladies” and “gentlemen” signs on the bathrooms with signs that say “MUST BE IN DRAG TO MAKE BATHROOM”?

Did they put a sticker on the military base that says “safe space” and the drone saw it and it just came right in to get groomed?

Was the military base just gallivanting around feeding free puberty blockers to local kids?

Were they doing their nails and having Bud Lights with Dylan Mulvaney?

Maria Bartiromo didn’t think to ask those questions, but stay tuned, she might. None of them would be out of place in current Republican fever dreams about America’s “woke” military.

In related news, Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is unfit to change the toilet paper in the bathroom outside the Situation Room, tried to use her trash mouth to speak for those fallen troops, telling Larry Kudlow on Fox Business yesterday, “You know, I think those reservists would rather be guarding our southern border and protecting our homeland than tragically getting killed because of Biden’s weakness and horrific foreign policy that’s led to this attack.” Larry Kudlow thought she was totally right about that.

Because in these people’s diseased brains, everybody is secretly as racist and xenophobic and obsessed with the “invasion” at the southern border as they are.

We’ll just finish this piece by noting that both of these things happened on Fox Business. You know, the network that does all the business reporting. Fox Business.

Ayup.

PREVIOUSLY!

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?