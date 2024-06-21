Wonkette News Of Today Survived The Heat Dome (Maybe)!
We wrote up two of the Supreme Court cases from yesterday and today, but I think we might have gotten Moore wrong. Sure it doesn’t invalidate the entire US tax code, but precluding a wealth tax is bad probably! Also, Brett Kavanaugh ain’t make no sense.
This one was more “good news only” except for the knowing that Clarence Thomas is on the Supreme Court.
You know who hasn’t shown up yesterday or today at the Supreme Court? Sam Alito. Boy I hope he’s all right.
Here’s a weirdo for you! Wait till you get to the Amelia Earhart stuff.
The villain who thinks he’s a hero. Nice job by your friend CripDyke on this one.
Doctor/Hacker Reveals Trans Kids' Private Medical Info, Gets Traditional Hero's Indictment
Yes, please do this.
Dems Want To Abolish The Comstock Act So We Can Mail Abortion Pills And Lady Chatterley's Lover
Evan was *very mean* to poor Judge Aileen Cannon. Almost too mean? Literally borderline! (I made a child sad last week — not my own, that is allowed — and even making a fictional child sad is upsetting me. Jesus, get over yourself, me!)
Big Kid Judges Told Aileen Cannon She Was Too Little For Trump Trial But She Didn’t Listen
