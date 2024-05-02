Wonkette news today: Gay Zillow porn Lindsay Lohan trans faith healing marijuana!
That's a lot of news!
Tabs were mad again! And unrelievedly unpleasant! So I threw in a Lemon Jelly for you.
Did I ever tell you guys about the time I interviewed Cheech and Chong? Tommy Chong asked if I were related to Bob Schoenkopf — my dad’s first cousin — and said he went to high school with Bob, and Bob punched a priest. Bob was Tommy Chong’s hero. I got to tell Tommy Chong that Bob grew up to be a lieutenant in the Tustin PD :/
Anyway!
Bounty the Dog Hunter. Evannnnnnnn!
Kristi Noem Clarifies: That Dog Was Just The Hired Help, And Then I Killed It With A Gun
These fuckers again.
Red States Sue To Protect God-Given Right To Harass, Discriminate Against Trans Kids
… yaaaay?
Two (2) AZ Republicans Help Repeal Terrible 1864 Abortion Ban, Leaving Only *Normal* Terrible Abortion Ban!
Yaaaay!
It’s a really, really bad bill (and Democrats helped!), so of course MTG found the only bad reason to vote against it.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Opposes Bad, Bipartisan 'Anti-Anti-Semitism' Bill For Bad Reason: It's Not Anti-Semitic
THAT’S A GROOMIN’!
And yet in Idaho, where abortions are completely banned, this is not against the law. Still, this is what got me, YOW:
“Children who are born into the church are considered baptized because their parents or grandparents were baptized by White and no one is allowed to marry outside of the church. Given that it is estimated to have only about 1200 to 1500 members nationwide, jaundice may not be their only genetic issue.”
And Marcie watched the whole thing!
See you bright and early for a FINALLY less mad tabs!
