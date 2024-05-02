Subscriber drive continues! Just 119 paid subscribers to go!

Tabs were mad again! And unrelievedly unpleasant! So I threw in a Lemon Jelly for you.

Did I ever tell you guys about the time I interviewed Cheech and Chong? Tommy Chong asked if I were related to Bob Schoenkopf — my dad’s first cousin — and said he went to high school with Bob, and Bob punched a priest. Bob was Tommy Chong’s hero. I got to tell Tommy Chong that Bob grew up to be a lieutenant in the Tustin PD :/

Anyway!

Bounty the Dog Hunter. Evannnnnnnn!

These fuckers again.

… yaaaay?

Yaaaay!

It’s a really, really bad bill (and Democrats helped!), so of course MTG found the only bad reason to vote against it.

THAT’S A GROOMIN’!

And yet in Idaho, where abortions are completely banned, this is not against the law. Still, this is what got me, YOW:

“Children who are born into the church are considered baptized because their parents or grandparents were baptized by White and no one is allowed to marry outside of the church. Given that it is estimated to have only about 1200 to 1500 members nationwide, jaundice may not be their only genetic issue.”

And Marcie watched the whole thing!

See you bright and early for a FINALLY less mad tabs!

Share