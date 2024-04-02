Wonkette News Today: Ma'am, 'The Left' Didn't Make You Pay A Shaman For Dating Advice!
it's just true.
What did we learn at Wonkette today? Some stuff!
First, Evan had Tuesday morning tabs! They were good tabs!
10 Cats Who Don’t Even Get Beyoncé’s New Album, Because They’re Cats! Tabs, Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2024
·
Then Robyn did a close read on … this woman from The Federalist who has a lot of Her Problems. Dang, woman.
Robyn had a one-two abortion gut punch :/
Texas Republicans Share Perfectly Normal Fantasies About Killing Women Who Have Abortions, IVF
·
Florida Supreme Court's Horrifying Approval Of Six-Week Abortion Ban May Well Be Its Own Undoing
·
Still sad it wasn’t Mr. Chubb, but I guess this guy works too.
'Bad Credit? No Credit? No Problem!' Guy Posts $175M Bond For Trump, America Great Again
·
OKEYDOKE.
Every one of them is lying.
Christian Fascist Lunatics Will Never Stop Saying Biden Literally Canceled Easter To Appease Big Trans
·
And finally, OW! YOUR BRAIN!
Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Is Besties With This Real Housewife Of New Jersey And Wait Come Back!
·
See you bright and early for tabs!